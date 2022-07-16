Really pretty simple

To Mr. Skeptical in Horseshoe Bend: Really? You can't see why Sleepy Joe got more votes, even than President Obama in 2012, in Pennsylvania? Tired Joe got more votes in Wisconsin? Slow Joe got more votes in Michigan? Senile Joe got more votes in Illinois?

It's really pretty simple, Ed. More people did not want a lying, obnoxious blowhard as president of the United States. Reagan Republicans too. A traitorous man with no measurable integrity or honor who actually had the audacity to try to overturn the results of a national election and incite an insurrection to overthrow the government. I'm really sorry there are folks that can't figure this out, but if you extract your information from the furrowed brow of a man like Tucker Carlson, you deserve to be confused!

WADE GREEN

Camden

Truth foreign to him

Donald Trump attacked Cassidy Hutchinson again for her sworn testimony before the Jan. 6 congressional panel. Why has Mr. Trump not testified under oath before the panel to set the record straight for the American people? I believe Mr. Trump avoids testifying under oath because that would open him up to potential charges of perjury. Even if granted immunity in his testimony, Mr. Trump cannot avoid perjury charges if he does not tell the truth.

In all of the lawsuits filed by Mr. Trump, both in and out of political office, has he ever willingly testified? He has been forced to testify in the past and is being forced to testify again in New York about his business practices, testimony that he has vigorously fought but now is being forced to provide. Why is the truth so foreign to this man and, unfortunately, so foreign to his supporters?

DON ENTENMAN

Blytheville

Let me get it straight

So it seems Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, Rep. French Hill, and Jason Rapert all believe the government should not be allowed to take a man's gun if he is threatening to kill a woman, and if that same man impregnates a woman, the government should be allowed to own her body and make her medical decisions. Just want to make sure I understand that correctly.

NANCY OLOFSON

North Little Rock

Weakened morality

Christians don't hold a monopoly on morality. I hear many Christians say that the reason the world is crazy is because God has been taken out of everything. It's not God being taken out of everything that's causing morality to weaken. It's generations of despair caused by oppression perpetrated on the vulnerable by people with power.

It's Christian conservatives trying to force their version of God into public spaces. It's a new brand of Christianity filled with hate for anyone who is different or chooses not to believe the way you do. You seem to hate Black and brown people, poor people, women, gay people, trans people, immigrants or anyone who isn't cis white Christian. You literally don't want people who are not like you to exist. You don't give people who are different any value. In your eyes the value of their humanity is less than yours. You say he speaks to you and then you spew vitriol and judgment.

Your version of God seems to only love guns, white people and America specifically. Oh, and money. Your God absolutely loves money and you believe he blesses you financially for your devotion. He doesn't turn the other cheek. He grabs his AR. He definitely loves guns more than children. You don't fight for children. You fight for your right to own a gun and the unborn. It's my body, my choice about masks during a public health crisis, but not my body, my choice to have a child.

You truly don't care about humanity. If you did, you would consider health care a right. You wouldn't want people to go hungry or sleep in the streets, and their reasons for being in need would be irrelevant. You would take action to meet their needs regardless of the cost or effort required. Your love wouldn't only include thoughts and prayers.

You're trying to make a national religion out of your version of Christianity and make laws according to your beliefs. That's not how this works ... it's not how any of this works! Our founders included, purposefully, a separation of church and state. They did not want religious zealots making rules governing our country.

MILLE' WATSON

Garfield