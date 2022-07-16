Little Rock Police Department promotes 21-year veteran to assistant chief

A major with over 21 years of service in the Little Rock Police Department was promoted Friday to fill one of the department's assistant chief of police spots, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Michael "Joe" Miller, who joined the force in October 2000 and most recently served as a major over the Headquarters Division, will now lead the Field Services Bureau as assistant chief.

"I'm grateful for all those who have led our agency and will strive daily to make a positive impact while serving in this capacity," Miller said in a statement.

The promotion comes in the wake of Chief Keith Humphrey's retirement in May and after Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, who was serving as interim police chief, left the department for another job last month.

That left Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley, now serving as interim chief, and Assistant Chief Heath Helton, who was promoted to the role in March, as "two chiefs doing the work of four," spokesman Mark Edwards said.

When the department was seeking to fill an assistant chief role earlier this year, Edwards said, Miller and Helton were the only qualified officers who took the application test. With Helton's promotion, Miller was next in line, he said.

As head of the Field Services Bureau, Miller will oversee the three patrol divisions -- 12th Street, Northwest and Southwest -- as well as the Special Operations Division.

Miller previously served as commander of the Northwest Patrol Division in 2019, according to his biography on the department's website. Before that, he led the department's Homicide Unit, and was tapped in 2016 to build the agency's Emergency Management Unit, becoming the first police department in the state to have such a unit.

Miller is a graduate of Arkansas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminology. He also serves as an instructor for the Little Rock Police Academy and the Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute.

During his time with the agency, Miller has earned commendations including the Departmental Life Saving Award and the Chief Lawrence Johnson Leadership Award.