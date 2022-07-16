Motor sports

Summer Nationals

MEDARYVILLE, Ind. -- Thursday night's feature race top finishers from the DIRTcar Summer Nationals late model event at Shadyhill Speedway:

1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill. ($5,000)

2. Tristain Chamberlain, Richmond, Ind.

3. Chad Finley, East Lansing, Mich.

4. Joe Godsey, Edinburgh, Ind.

5. Brian Shirley, Chatham, Ill.

6. Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville

7. Rusty Schlenk, McClure, Ohio

8. Devon Moran, Dresden, Ohio

9. Eric Spangler, Lake City, Mich.

10. Nick Allen, Wheatfield, Ind.

Others

18. Jeff Roth, Bentonville

Lap leaders -- Pierce 1-40. Top qualifier -- Rich Dawson, 15.428 seconds (58.336 mph). Heat winners -- Chamberlain, Godsey Pierce, Finley. B-Main winner -- Jace Owens.

Dakota Classic Tour

MANDAN, N.D. -- Thursday night's feature race top finishers from the Dakota Classic Tour IMCA modified event at Dacotah Speedway:

1. Tom Berry Jr., Newburg, N.D.

2. Travis Hagen, Williston, N.D.

3. Dakota Sproul, Hays, Kan.

4. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck, N.D.

5. Ricky Alvarado, Delta, Colo.

6. Tim Ward, Harcourt, Iowa

7. Jeff Taylor, Cave City

8. Spencer Wilson, Minot, N.D.

9. Mark Dahl, Bismarck, N.D.

10. Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.