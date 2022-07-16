



• U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's gun-theme restaurant in Rifle, Colo., appears to be no more. The Republican, who ascended to national prominence partially through Shooters Grill, where waitstaff open-carried firearms, shuttered the eatery Sunday, she told Rifle's Citizen Telegram newspaper. It's possible, she said, that she and her husband, Jayson, could continue the Shooters brand through a coffee shop in another location in town. "It's been an amazing journey," Boebert said. "I don't regret anything. It's always sad to close a chapter. But this is where we're at." The future of Shooters Grill came into question last month when the owners of the property -- who run Rifle Remedies, a cannabis shop -- opted not to renew the lease, and a Boebert spokesperson said the lease for the congresswoman's campaign office next door to the restaurant wouldn't be renewed either. The restaurant had become something of a right-wing tourist attraction during its eight-year tenure, with diners able to order "Guac Nine" burgers or "Swiss and Wesson" sandwiches. But it's also the focus of an investigation into whether Boebert broke any laws by cashing in on mileage reimbursements from her campaign. A complaint filed by the head of an anti-Boebert political action committee alleged that she used false mileage records to pay herself $22,000 as a way to offset a tax lien on Shooters. Boebert catapulted to national stardom in 2020 after ousting Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary. She garnered widespread attention in the lead-up to the election for keeping her restaurant open during the covid-19 shutdown in violation of state law.

• Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for their 4-year-old daughter via surrogate, but don't count on a reunion for mom and dad. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," a representative for Kardashian said Thursday. The 38-year-old reality star and Good American clothing brand co-founder started dating the Chicago Bulls player in 2016, and they've had a roller coaster relationship ever since. In December, it was revealed that Thompson was having a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, and she filed a paternity lawsuit against him. Thompson, 31, is also the father of a 5-year-old son with another ex, Jordan Craig.





Khloe Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)







Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson is photographed during the NBA basketball team's Media Day in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)





