Native of PB joins U.S. senator’s staff





Pine Bluff native Cary Shelton has joined the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.).

Shelton is a legislative correspondent on the senator's team, according to a news release.

"I'm ecstatic at the opportunity to join Senator Boozman's staff as he continues to serve the great state and the people of Arkansas," Shelton said. "Public service has become a life goal of mine. I enjoy every aspect of it and having the ability to make a difference."

Prior to joining Boozman's office, Shelton served on Congressman French Hill's staff.

"Cary is a great addition to our team," Boozman said. "His strong connection to Arkansas, particularly the Delta, combined with his enthusiasm for helping improve our state will add valuable insight and experience to my office's efforts to serve Arkansans."

His responsibilities include researching and writing correspondence for issues related to health, education, labor, Social Security and telecommunications. He also serves as an advisor to the senator on these subject matters and meets with Arkansans who come to Washington advocating their priorities in each area.

"As a legislative correspondent, Shelton plays a critical role in providing the superior constituent service for which Boozman is known," according to the release.

A graduate of White Hall High School, he is also a 2020 graduate of University of Central Arkansas in Conway. He earned a bachelor's degree in criminology with a minor in sociology. He is the son of Cary Shelton Sr. and Pamela Shelton.





Cary Shelton

