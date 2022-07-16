NATURALS 9, CORPUS CHRISTI 5

Northwest Arkansas snapped its four-game losing streak Friday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas thanks to 8 1/3 scoreless innings from its bullpen.

Asa Lacy, the Kansas City Royals No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, made his first start for the Naturals since April 17 as he works his way back from a back injury that saw him miss nearly two months.

Lacy's start against Corpus Christi, however, was short-lived as he walked 5 batters and allowed 5 runs in two-thirds of an inning. Only 10 of Lacy's 34 pitches were for strikes.

Thankfully for Lacy and the Naturals, the bullpen trio of Emilio Marquez, Eric Skoglund and Andres Sotillet held the Hooks scoreless the rest of the way, striking out 10 batters.

The Naturals trailed until the top of the seventh when Logan Porter's two-run double and Seuly Matias' sacrifice fly brought in three runs and gave them a 7-5 lead.

They added to the lead in the eighth inning on Robbie Glendinning's two-run double to make it 9-5.