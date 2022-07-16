Biden move blocks rail strike 60 days

OMAHA, Neb. -- President Joe Biden on Friday blocked a potential freight railroad strike for at least 60 days by naming a board of arbitrators to intervene in the contract dispute.

The widely expected move will keep 115,000 rail workers on the job while the arbitrators develop a set of contract recommendations. Biden had to act before Monday to prevent a strike. A new round of negotiations is likely after those recommendations are issued.

In the executive order naming the arbitrators, Biden said that he'd "been notified by the National Mediation Board that in its judgment these disputes threaten substantially to interrupt interstate commerce to a degree that would deprive a section of the country of essential transportation service."

If the railroads and their 12 unions can't agree on a contract within the next 60 days, Congress would likely step in to prevent a strike by voting to impose terms or other action.

Any prolonged rail strike could cripple the supply chain that has been slowly recovering from the backlogs and delays that became common during the pandemic because of worker shortages at the ports, trucking companies and railroads as demand for imports surged.

-- The Associated Press

Women suing Uber in sex-assault claims

Uber Technologies Inc. is being sued by more than 500 women across the U.S. who claim to have been assaulted by drivers on the platform.

The complaint, filed by Slater Slater Schulman in San Francisco, alleges that women were "kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed or otherwise attacked" in their rides. It claims Uber has known about the sexual misconduct by some of the drivers, including rape, since 2014.

"Sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every single report seriously," Uber said in a statement. "There is nothing more important than safety, which is why Uber has built new safety features, established survivor-centric policies, and been more transparent about serious incidents. While we can't comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work."

Uber has long struggled to handle complaints of misconduct on the ride-sharing app. Just two weeks ago, the company released its second safety report that showed it received 3,824 reports of the five most severe categories of sexual assault in 2019 and 2020.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index up to 724.14 after boost of 14.36

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 724.14, up 14.36.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.