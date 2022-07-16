Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; White House covid-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Preempted by coverage of the British Open golf tournament. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; Amos Hochstein, senior adviser for energy security at the State Department; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Jason Furman, former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Bernstein; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

