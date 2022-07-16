Police beat: NLR police arrest landlord in attack ;Noise complaint ends in shooting

NLR police arrest landlord in battery

North Little Rock police arrested a man early Friday who is accused of stabbing a woman in the hand, according to a police report.

Officers around 2:45 a.m. met with a woman near Broadway and Clark streets who showed them a stab wound in her hand and said that she was sleeping at her boyfriend's apartment when Elvin Williams, 60, the landlord, came in and stabbed her.

Police went to the apartments at 2206 E. Washington St. and arrested Williams, who is charged with felony second-degree battery.

Noise complaint ends in shooting

Little Rock police early Friday arrested a man after officers said he shot at someone after a fight that started over the victim making too much noise, according to a police report.

Officers around 12:30 a.m. arrested Ricky Wilson, 62, of Little Rock after his brother and his brother's friend said Wilson was upset over the noise the two men were making out on the porch. Wilson reportedly asked the friend to leave, but his brother told him not to.

The disagreement led to a physical fight, and then Wilson reportedly went inside and got a gun, firing it at one of the two men. Police reported finding a shell casing on the porch.

Wilson was arrested at the Southwest Division police substation, and it was not clear whether the incident happened at Wilson's listed Ludwig Street address. He is charged with felony aggravated assault.