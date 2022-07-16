Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Jackson Smith, 23, of 19918 Davis ford Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Smith was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Antonio Martinez, 23, of 105 Pierce Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Martinez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.