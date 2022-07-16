Obscure sports shine on World stage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Like a fish out of water, Elisabeth Hammerstad tracks down a simple garden hose to wash off the sand and drench herself in a bit of relief from the blistering Alabama heat.

The fair-skinned Hammerstad, her hair tied back in a French braid, has just helped Norway to an easy victory over Australia.

In beach handball, of all sports.

Hammerstad sees nothing unusual about her Arctic homeland standing out in an obscure sport that would seem best suited to warm-weather nations.

"We have summer in Norway too," she said with a wry smile.

One other thing: What is beach handball?

Those sort of queries come up frequently at The World Games, a sort of Island of Misfit Toys for a fascinating array of sports that are on the outside looking in at the Olympics, enviously hoping for their chance to someday shine on the biggest stage.

From air sports (parachuting and drone racing) to wushu (a Chinese martial art) -- and pretty much everything in between -- this 11-day, Olympic-style competition is being hosted by a U.S. city for only the second time in its four-decade-long existence.

Birmingham seems a curious choice for a competition that was delayed a year by the covid-19 pandemic, since its sporting history largely begins and ends with college football.

But for a city trying to demonstrate how far it's come from an ugly role in the American civil rights movement, this is perhaps the perfect event to show its tolerance for a wide collection of sports that most locals have never seen.

Take beach handball, which features players flinging themselves into all sorts of twirling, twisting contortions to shoot for goals that are worth two points.

It was being held on two land-locked courts filled with sand in the shadow of Sloss Furnaces, a remnant of the long-forgotten era when this was the Steel City of the South.

Then there's korfball, which can best be described as basketball without all the dribbling, played on an indoor court with a pair of hoops that have neither a backboard nor a net.

If you think Stephen Curry has it tough from beyond the three-point stripe, you ought to see how challenging it is to knock one down in korfball.

"It is tough," Belgium player Julie Caluwe said. "It's 3 1/2 meters (about 11 1/2 feet) high. You have to move from your opponents because otherwise you can't shoot. And there is no backboard for a goal. So you have to shoot it right."

Korfball really stands out when you notice the makeup of the teams -- four men and four women on each squad, all on the court at the same time. The sport's long-shot hopes of getting in the Olympics are largely based on its inclusive nature.

"We are the only (team) sport with boys and girls, so it would be very nice if it's in the Olympics," Caluwe said. "The idea behind the Olympics is also what korfball is about."

In a bid to reach a younger, hipper audience, the Olympics have picked off several World Games events over the years, including badminton, rugby sevens, taekwondo, trampoline and triathlon.

Then there are sports that haven't gained permanent Olympics status, such as karate, softball and breakdancing. They are all on the program in Birmingham.

While many World Games events are accompanied by raucous music and boisterous announcers, there is at least one sport for those who prefer the serenity of a library.

Billiards.

The only noticeable noise inside the ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel comes from the clacking of the balls. Everyone spoke in hushed tones. The players barely spoke at all. A white-gloved, tuxedoed official racked up the balls before each games.

With the air-conditioned room creating a pleasant contrast to the sweltering heat just outside the doors, it took a bit of effort to avoid dozing off for a quick nap.

Billiards is the perfect sport for South Africa's Aden Joseph, who took note of his portly frame stuffed into formal, all-black attire -- dress pants and shirt, accompanied by a silky vest and bow tie.

"I love this sport first of all, because it's indoors," Joseph said, chuckling. "I'm not really built for anything outside."

Ukraine sent a delegation of more than 100 athletes, including a team in the group competition of aerobic gymnastics.

This is another element to The World Games program: disciplines within an Olympic-approved sport -- gymnastics, in this case -- that have not gained a promotion to the big time.

In between posing for selfies with her Ukrainian teammates, Anastasiia Isaienko made her pitch for aerobics at the Olympics.

"It is a kind of sport that includes dance, acrobatics, an element of gymnastics, some elements with music. It's great," she said, sounding downright persuasive.

For now, The World Games will have to do.

The ball sails toward the goal in front of The World Games signage during a korfball match between Belgium and Germany in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The 11-day, Olympic-style competition is being held in the United States for only the second time, at venues throughout Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)



FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, speaks to the media during the owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Flag football will be played at an international, multi-sport event for the first time next week during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The NFL may be the sport’s biggest cheerleader. “When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag,” NFL executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)



Austrian billiards players Albin Ouschan, left, and Aden Carl Joseph of South Africa sit on opposite ends of a table as a referee prepares the table for competition at The World Games in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)



Members of the Romanian aerobic gymnastics team compete during The World Games in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)



German beach handball player Michelle Schaffer shoots against American defender Isabelle Gosar at The World Games in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The 11-day, Olympic-style competition is being held in the United States for only the second time, at venues throughout Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)



Korfball player Amber Engels of Belgium works the ball against German defenders Lea Witthaus, left, and Dag-Bjoern Hering during The World Games in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)



Austrian billiards player Albin Ouschan ponders a shot during competition at The World Games in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The 11-day, Olympic-style competition is being held in the United States for only the second time, at venues throughout Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)



Members of the Ukrainian aerobic gymnastics team compete during The World Games in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The 11-day, Olympic-style competition is being held in the United States for only the second time, at venues throughout Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

