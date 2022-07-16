BASEBALL

MLB settles lawsuit

Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging violations of minimum wage laws, a case that progressed through the courts for eight years without reaching a trial. An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share the money with an average payment of $5,000 to $5,500, according to a filing by Brian Kriegler, the players' damages expert. More precise totals will not be calculated until notice is given to eligible players. The deal, announced May 10, was filed Friday with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, where Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero is expected to grant his approval. If approved, $120,197,300 will be split among the players, $55.5 million will go the the players' lawyers and up to $5.5 million will cover reimbursement costs of the suit.

Season over for Nats' lefty

Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle will undergo an internal brace procedure on his left elbow, ending his season. The left-hander, who has been on the injured list since April 20 with an elbow sprain, is expected to be out between five and six months. Doolittle underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections, but began feeling the same soreness in the last week as he did when he was first injured. The internal brace procedure repairs an existing ulnar collateral ligament instead of the full reconstruction involved in Tommy John surgery. It is a less invasive option, which also allows for a quicker recovery. A two-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Doolittle threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in April before going on the injured list. He said he considered the internal brace surgery then, but ultimately wanted to pursue rehab options that could allow him to return this season.

GOLF

Kupcho/Salas in front

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a four-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich. Kupcho and Salas had a 17-under 193 total with a better-ball round left at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour's lone team event. The U.S. Solheim Cup partners birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round. Kupcho has broken through this year with her first two LPGA Tour titles, taking the major Chevron Championship in early April in the California desert and the Meijer LPGA Classic last month in Belmont, Mich. The team of former University of Arkansas golfers Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi shot a 3-under 67 on Friday and are at 9-under for the tournament.

Reavie in front

Chez Reavie holed a long chip shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and took a three-point lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif. Reavie had a 19-point round in the modified Stableford scoring system event at Tahoe Mountain Club, getting five points for the eagle and 14 for seven birdies. Players also receive eight points for albatross, while a point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse. Reavie played the back nine first in his morning round, making four birdies. He added birdies on Nos. 3 and 4, had the eagle on No. 6 and birdied No. 8 to take a 28-point total into the weekend in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour. The 40-year-old from Mesa, Ariz., has two PGA Tour victories, taking the 2008 Canadian Open and the 2019 Travelers Championship. Mark Hubbard, tied for the first-round lead with Charley Hoffman with 13 points, was tied for second with Henrik Norlander at 25 points. Hubbard had a 12-point round, and Norlander a 14-pointer. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) have 10 points and are tied for 40th place. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is in a tie for 54th place with 8 points.

Eckroat takes over with 63

Austin Eckroat posted a 8-under 63 at The Panther Creek Country Club to take over first place at the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill., Friday afternoon. Eckroat holds a one-stroke lead over Patrick Newcomb at the tournament's midway point. Eckroat is at 14-under 128. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria turned in a 65 on Friday and is at 8-under 134. Zack Fischer (Benton) shot an even-par 71 and missed the cut at 3-under 139. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) fired a 67 on Friday but finished at even par 142 to miss the cut. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) finished the tournament at 7-over 149.

FOOTBALL

Incognito retires

Four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito has retired after a turbulent 15-year NFL career. Incognito announced the decision Friday at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 39-year-old played his final three seasons with the Raiders. He also had two stints with the Buffalo Bills and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams. While an outstanding lineman, Incognito pushed the boundaries of fair play and was fined numerous times for what was considered inappropriate play. He also was suspended by the Dolphins for misconduct against a teammate and some opponents alleged he made racial slurs.