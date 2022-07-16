OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Husband and wife disrespect his parents without remorse

Dear Abby: I have two sons I’m very proud of. My husband and I have raised them to be respectful and to make good decisions. However, I go to bed in tears each night feeling we have failed.

Our elder son is married and has a son, our grandson, “Charlie,” who is dear to us. Charlie is turning two, and our daughter-in-law told me we are invited to his birthday party. She added that she feels the “secondary activities” they are having are the ones that are the most important and ones he will remember. We are not invited to participate in the secondary activities, which include a hockey game, trip to the petting zoo and family photos or videos.

We support our son and daughter-in-law, but we don’t feel respected and loved in return. When we invite them for dinner, they arrive late or don’t show up at all. We send them texts, but they don’t respond. We offer to help and are there for them when they ask us to be, regardless of our personal consequence. — Overflowing With Love

Dear Overflowing: When I read that your daughter-in-law told you that you weren’t invited to the special events surrounding Charlie’s birthday, my initial reaction was that she may have thought they would be too much for you and your husband. When you described that your dinner invitations are treated like garbage and they don’t return your texts, it seems like you have been taken for granted.

You may have raised your son well, but your daughter-in-law runs the show. Her parents may take precedence on the hierarchy of importance, and if that’s the case, you and your husband need to clear the air with your son and his wife, and sacrifice less when they snap their fingers.

Dear Abby: I have been working with a therapist on creating healthy boundaries with my family. I moved out of state with my husband to ensure that those boundaries are met because my parents have alcohol and verbal abuse issues. My younger sister “Maya” is recently engaged, and is at an exciting time in her life planning her wedding.

I have no interest in hearing about, helping to plan or being a part of the wedding because Maya and I have nothing in common other than our parents. She’s self-absorbed and rude. Her fiance is an introvert, so getting to know him is difficult. How do I politely convey this to Maya or my mother without hurting their feelings? — Moved Away In The Midwest

Dear Moved: You may have to hear about the wedding if you communicate with your mother and sister. But you have the advantage of living far away. If asked to assist in the wedding, politely and logically say that your schedule as well as the distance make your involvement impossible. You should, however, attend if you’re invited.

