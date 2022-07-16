OPINION DRIVETIME MAHATMA|Big rigs can keep on truckin’ down Interstate 630

Dear Mahatma: You recently wrote about no restrictions for big trucks on Interstate 430. I have noticed more big trucks -- construction, transport, 18-wheelers all -- on Interstate 630 since it was expanded and improved. (Thankfully, it's so much better). I swear I remember a No Trucks/No Thru Traffic or some such designation on that east-west route through town. Or is my memory off? -- Faithful Fan Jan

Dear Jan: Bless your heart. In a good way.

The answer, from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, comes in three parts.

First part: Regular 18-wheelers are allowed to use I-630, the Wilbur Mills Freeway.

Second part; The Arkansas Highway Police, a division of ArDot, tries to avoid granting permits to oversized vehicles on I-630 unless the destination is along there.

Third part: Trucks carrying hazardous materials are restricted from using I-630.

As for memory, Herself says our memory is a sinkhole. Nay, nay, nay, we retort. We simply don't pay enough attention. There's an expression for this, learned on the golf course. We suffer from CRS -- Can't Remember, um, Stuff.

Vanity plate seen in the People's Republic of Hillcrest: AMERICA.

Dear Wise One: My wife and I have lived in North Little Rock for many years but we make necessary trips to the Heights in Little Rock at least twice a week. When the Markham Street interchange was demolished early in the 30 Crossing construction, our direct access to Interstate 30 eastbound onto the Arkansas River Bridge disappeared, never to return. Now all our options to get home from Cantrell Road to North Little Rock are indirect and time consuming. Is there anything planned by the ARDot gurus to help us find our way home? -- Angry Argentan

David Nilles of the Arkansas Department of Transportation responded and said, yes, the Markham Street interchange is gone -- but evidently not forgotten. The vacant area where the ramp used to be will become a green space. ArDot will level out the property from the Historic Arkansas Museum east to the interstate, and plant grass.

Nice, but what about the Argentan's problem?

In our opinion, the Broadway Bridge is the best alternative, with the Main Street Bridge also good. We like the Broadway Bridge because it's beautiful to look at. Main Street, not so much.

Nilles also pointed out the new Interstate 30 design will include feeder lanes parallel to the interstate that will make it easier for motorists to maneuver around the downtown area.

Speaking of closing access points, the Highway Department recently closed the eastbound on-ramp to I-30 at Curtis Sykes Boulevard in North Little Rock.

It's all part of the grand design of 30 Crossing, which will provide so many benefits and improvements that, to quote Merle Haggard, we'll all be drinking that free bubble up and eating that rainbow stew.

We are emphatically for rainbow stew, because it has andouille sausage.

Vanity plate seen on a little yellow sports car: SUNABUN.

