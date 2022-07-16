PB man wins $500,000; $1M ticket sold in city

A Pine Bluff man won a half-million dollars while a $1 million lottery winner hasn't claimed the prize yet, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Love of Pine Bluff claimed a top prize of $500,000 from the $20 200X the Money scratch-off ticket. He purchased the winning ticket from Camden Food & Gas, 3701 S. Camden Road in Pine Bluff. Love first told his mom about the win and has no plans yet for his lottery prize, according to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials.

A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at Super 1 Foods, 2800 Hazel St., at Pine Bluff, for the July 8 drawing. The winning numbers were 20, 36, 61, 62, and 69. The player matched all these five white balls, but not the Megaball number 20. The winner has yet to claim the prize.

Winners have 180 days from the lottery game drawing date to claim their prize. Any prize of $500 or less can be claimed at local lottery retailers. Any prize over $500 must be claimed at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center at Little Rock in person or by mail.

In addition to those local winners, Kashema Marks of Pine Bluff won the biggest ever Natural State Jackpot prize of $520,000 last month.

Elsewhere, a Clark County woman also recently won a $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize. The winner, who elected to remain anonymous under Arkansas law, claimed her prize Tuesday at the ASL Claim Center.

She purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket from Road Runner, 23190 Interstate 30 at Bryant, for the July 1 drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 27, 29, 38, and 62. She had five white ball numbers but not the Megaball number 12. If she paid an additional dollar for the Megaplier, she could have multiplied her prize by three.

"I was traveling to Little Rock for a hair appointment and stopped in Bryant to get gas since it's cheaper than back home," she said. "While filling up my tank, I went inside to purchase a couple of lottery tickets."

She plans to enjoy a pre-planned vacation with her family and purchase a house with her winnings. She is the 87th person who has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009, according to the news release.

Retailers receive a 1% commission from the sale of winning lottery products, which means the Road Runner at Bryant will receive $10,000 commission for selling a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket. The Super 1 Foods at Pine Bluff will receive the same amount of commission once that winner claims their prize.

"Arkansans are winning, and we couldn't be more excited for them," said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. "Additionally, in buying these tickets, these individuals have helped fund college scholarships for Arkansas students, which has funded more than 675,000 scholarships to date."