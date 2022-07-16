PREP FOOTBALL: Glendale treats 7-on-7 game ‘just like practice’

SPRINGDALE -- Maybe the only thing that Springfield (M0.) Glendale coach Mike Mauk likes more than passing the football is a good old-fashioned game of hearts or spades.

Mauk and his Falcons were among the 21 teams that participated in the 13th Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase at Shiloh Christian on Thursday and Friday.

Mauk was at the forefront of the passing revolution in the late 1980s when he was at Kenton, Ohio, after taking over the program in 1983 as a 25-year-old.

"They allowed me to learn and make mistakes early," Mauk said. "The fifth year I was there, we won our first league championship since 1948. They allowed me to coach and do what I wanted. I did a lot of things to try to find a way to win. We ran the split-back veer, the wing-T, I tried everything. We got really good on defense and then started working on the offense."

Mauk started really emphasizing the passing game in 1988 with a one-back attack and then started experimenting with an empty backfield a couple of years later.

"I watched a film in 1990, and we went into an empty backfield set just to see what happened," Mauk said. "We had the players where we matched up with people and started having success. We were doing some traditional one-back offense, which I really like."

In 2001, he went exclusively to an empty backfield air-it-out attack that was dubbed Air Mauk much in the mold of the Run and Shoot popularized by Mouse Davis and June Jones.

"In 2001, we just didn't have a running back," Mauk said. "We had some good receivers that were small, quick and athletic, and we had a good quarterback. I took the principles that I learned in the run-and-shoot and starting looking at empty. We put in simple plays that I felt like we could run against any coverage. We stayed with it."

Mauk now goes for two points after a lot of touchdowns, doesn't punt much, and on-side kicks regularly.

"We didn't originally," Mauk said. "Teams started standing at the line of scrimmage and then running their play. They were trying to run the clock so we didn't have the ball. We started going faster, not huddling and trying to increase the tempo. If we're going to give them the ball and hold it, then let's take a chance of getting the ball. It's going to take them a lot longer to go 80 yards than 45 or 50. We started getting most of our on-side kicks, but I'm not as high on that as I once was."

Mauk remembers going for it on fourth-and-25 from his own 25, and scoring.

"I just had confidence in our guys," Mauk said. "We practice that. That's their mentality that we're going to score anytime we have the ball."

Mauk has coached the nation's top three all-time passers, including his two sons, Maty Mauk (18,932 yards) from 2008-2011, and Ben Mauk (17,364) from 1997-2002 at Kenton, Ohio, then Alex Huston (16,601) from 2016-2018 at Glendale although he did play in four games at Kenton, Ohio, as a freshman before moving to Glendale.

J.R. House of Nitro, West Virginia, set the national record for career passing yards in 1998 with 14,457 yards.

"When Ben broke his record, he was there at the game," said Mauk, who has won 268 games in his coaching career. "He was very kind and gracious."

The Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Tournament is just one of many that Glendale attends each season. This season, the Falcons went to 7-on-7 tournaments at the University of Nebraska and at the University of Tennessee.

For the Falcons, it's just like practice.

"It really is," Mauk said. "We like playing against good competition against teams from different parts of the country. Since they legalized this in 1996 in Ohio, we've been across the Midwest to Wake Forest to Washington, D.C. We were playing every weekend."

More than the football, though, Mauk likes being around his players.

"I get a chance to talk to them and spend time with them," Mauk said. "Our team bonds. I get to talk to the parents. It's hard to believe but most kids today don't know how to play cards. I get a chance to teach them how to play cards. I don't gamble. We play spades and hearts, that's all we do. It's just to have fun, but I do get to rub in it a little bit because they don't how to win. It's building relationships. I like what I do. I like the kids that I coach."

HARDING ACADEMY

Ch-Ch-Changes

The Wildcats will spend their first season in Class 4A in the fall after being elevated due to the Competitive Equity Factor.

They'll also go into their new classification with a new quarterback after Kade Smith recently decided to focus solely on baseball. Smith committed last summer to the Arkansas Razorbacks before his junior season.

Last fall, Smith threw for 2,772 yards and 25 touchdowns in leading the Wildcats to the Class 3A state title with a 47-25 win over Prescott. Smith was the Most Valuable Player of the game after rushing for three scores and throwing three touchdown passes.

"He's going fully baseball," Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. "This is a chance to hone in to having another quarterback ready."

Thursday at the Southwest Elite 7-on-7, sophomore Owen Miller took the snaps in the tournament opener against Fayetteville.

"He's going to be really good," Evans said. "We're having to get him ready before we would like to, but our staff and our players believe in him. This is really good for him."

Harding Academy played in the tournament for the first time this season after Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway reached out to Evans.

"Last year, Coach Conaway reached out to us about playing," Evans said. "You look at the teams and it's outstanding competition, and it's a lot of fun to come see teams you don't usually see like the teams out of Oklahoma. That adds a different element to it."

Harding Academy went 1-5 in pool play on Thursday and then went 1-2 in bracket play on Friday.

"It's good for our players to go ensure we put in places where the competition is as good as we can find where we have adversity and learn to respond to that," Evans said. "We try to seek people that are significantly better than us and grow up real quick."

Harding Academy played in the first game of pool play against 7A-West champion Fayetteville, which intercepted three passes.

"They're elite," Evans said. "Not just in Arkansas but anywhere."

Harding Academy also played in the Shootout of the South at Pulaski Academy in June and at a 7-on-7 at the University of Tennessee.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Prepares for 5A-West

Shiloh Christian won its second 7-on-7 tournament title with Friday's win over Rogers in its own Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase.

The Saints won the Benton 7-on-7 Tournament in June, going 7-0.

Shiloh Christian also competed in the Vype 7-on-7 showcase at Owasso, Okla., in June.

It's helped prepare the Saints for their elevation to Class 5A due to the Competitive Equity Factor, which deemed Shiloh Christian as dominant based on a points system.

Shiloh Christian will join the 5A-West for the next two-year cycle.

"Our numbers are up," Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said. "It's not anything we've done now, it's something we've done year after year after year. I think we're starting to see some healthy growth. Our school is growing, our football numbers are growing, and we've really invested in our youth league. I think we've done a good job of those coaches to coach the fundamentals where the kids enjoy it more. When kids enjoy it, the more kids come out. We've really grown that youth league program."

Shiloh Christian opens the season on Sept. 2 at home against Little Rock Christian, another private school that was elevated based on the Competitive Equity Factor from Class 5A to Class 6A, and then play Victory Christian and Lincoln Christian, who teams that competed in the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase on Thursday and Friday.

JENKS

State champs

Jenks made a rare appearance in the tournament and lost in the finals of the loser's bracket on Friday afternoon to Shiloh Christian.

Jenks went 4-2 in pool play on Thursday and then 3-2 in bracket play, knocking Fayetteville from the tournament before the loss to Shiloh Christian.

"We been here a hand full of times, the last time was in 2019," Jenks coach Keith Riggs. "We want to get better. We want to be better when we walk away from here at the end of the day. We want to compete. If we do that, we'll walk away from the tournament a better football team going into the fall."

Jenks has won the last two state championships in Oklahoma's largest classification, marking 18 football titles in school history.

"Jenks has a long tradition long before me of competing for championships," Riggs said. "That's the expectation every year. One of the things that I love about the school and the community is the expectations no matter what. That's awesome. Our kids embrace that. We've very excited about our team this year."

Jenks also competed in a 7-on-7 tournament in Owasso.

"It is helpful to maintain the competitive edge going through the summer," Riggs said. "As a football team, we try to be balanced in running the football and you can't really do that in 7 on 7 but it does give us an opportunity to work on our passing game."