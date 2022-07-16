PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh’s gamble leads to Southwest Elite 7-on-7 title

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian had used enough last-minute heroics just to stay alive in the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase, and coach Jeff Conaway wasn't ready for his team to tempt those same fates again.

So when the Saints broke a 14-14 tie with more than 7 minutes remaining, Conaway ordered a two-point conversion play instead of the typical single point after touchdown. Eli Wisdom then hit Bodie Neal with the 10-yard pass for the score, and Shiloh went on to claim a 24-14 victory over Rogers during Friday's second championship game at Champions Stadium.

"We rolled the dice a little bit, and we trusted in our quarterback, Eli Wisdom, and our receiver, Bodie Neal," Conaway said. "They had executed that play over the last couple of days, and it was a little bit of a risk with the game so close. But we believed in them, and they proved the reason why we believe in them.

"They threw it and caught it over and over again. We've been doing this tournament a long time, and there has been a lot of good quarterback-receiver play. But the way those two played, in my opinion, was right up there at the top that I've seen with a quarterback and a specific receive. You can tell they are on the same page, and their chemistry is sharp right now."

The combination of Wisdom and Neal playing pitch and catch was one all too familiar during the two-day tournament. The two connected 13 times in the decisive championship game against alone, including touchdown passes of 5, 2 and 1 yards.

Rogers, a team that must replace 10 offensive starters from last year, held its own at first as Dane Williams threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jansen Garner and 40 yards to Mabry Verser through the first 9 minutes. Shiloh, however, made a defensive stand on the Mounties' third and last possession and added the final two points to the score.

"We've been pretty busy this summer for that reason," Rogers coach Chad Harbison said. "We're trying to find those guys, and some of the guys that were playing offense were on defense last year as sophomores. We're having to move some guys around and figure out what that chemistry is like.

"This was a good two days for us. We played some 7-on-7 earlier in the summer, and to be quite honest, we weren't in sync and not very good. But they've worked hard and they're getting better."

Rogers made it to the championship game unscathed with victories over Owasso, Okla., Bentonville, Jenks, Okla., and a Stillwater, Okla., team that featured Gage Gundy -- the son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy -- at quarterback. The older Gundy was in attendance to see his son play.

Shiloh, however, had to bounce back after it had suffered a loss to Stillwater in the winner's bracket semifinal round. The Saints then defeated Springfield (Mo.) Glendale by a 30-18 margin in a loser's bracket game before they needed a few breaks to go their way.

Sophomore Dalton Carnes came up with a critical interception with 31 seconds remaining to give Shiloh the needed three points for a 21-20 victory over Jenks. Wisdom and Neal connected for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 9.2 seconds left to give the Saints a 14-10 win in their rematch against Stillwater, and the defense held on in the first game against Rogers when a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete with 36.3 seconds left and gave Shiloh a 23-22 decision to force a second game.

"Incredible moment," Conaway said about Carnes' interception. "We started that game really sloppy and got down, dug ourselves in a hole. If you looked at the score and the time remaining, it looked like that game was over.

"But our guys found a way and they fought back. They scrapped and clawed and found a way to get some points. I was so proud of just the fight. The thing I found out about our team was -- and I already knew they were a bunch of winners and champions -- they are fighters. They don't like to lose, and they proved they are going to play hard, no matter the score."