Quiet contemplation





STONE COUNTY -- It's a bargain of almost biblical proportions: Two nights lodging, five meals, two short devotionals and a fishing excursion to the Little Red River -- all for $115.

Known as the Mount Eagle Fishing Retreat, the adventure draws anglers of varying abilities to a quiet corner of Stone County, roughly 90 miles north of Little Rock.

While this year's gathering -- which ended Sunday -- was all men, women and children are also welcome.

If you've got a Bible, some bug spray, a wide-brimmed hat and a fishing license, then you've got your basics covered. It doesn't hurt to take a rod and reel and some bait, but there are extra poles if you need one.

Mount Eagle Retreat Center's mission is to provide "Christian hospitality and opportunities for holy listening."

There's no shortage of silence on its 1,000 acres.

At night, the serenity may be disturbed by coyotes howling, but it won't be disrupted by CNN or Fox News -- television sets have been banished.

Other than the sounds of insects chirping, the hilltop is generally bathed in blessed quietness.

The nearest paved road is a few miles away.

Despite its isolation, Mount Eagle isn't completely off the grid. Cellphones work fine in the lodges and high speed internet access is readily available as well.

United Methodists agreed in 1969 to buy the former hog farm -- after "considerable debate," the minutes show -- for $65 an acre.

Initially, visitors slept in tents and worshipped in an old pig barn.

Today, there are two lodges, two cottages, a hermitage cabin, and eight RV sites.

There's an outdoor chapel -- hundreds of feet above the river valley below -- and a labyrinth to wander.

An 18-hole disc golf course is under construction.

The Methodist property borders the Little Red River for roughly one mile.

Available for rental by people of all faiths, Mount Eagle's rates are inexpensive and the air conditioning works just fine.

Newly-renovated Kaetzell Lodge, with 16 bedrooms, a full kitchen and dining room, can be rented on weekdays for $375 per night. The Hermitage, a modern cabin overlooking a two-acre pond, is available for $40 per night.

RV hook-up sites are $15 per night, with electric, water and sewer included.

"We always want to keep our rates reasonable or obtainable," said Katelyn Hiatt, Mount Eagle's executive director. "We don't want rates getting in the way of somebody being able to come here and have the space that they need to to connect with God [and] themselves," she said.

During the year, Mount Eagle welcomes "youth groups, family reunions, crafting groups, church groups [and] quilters. We have a lot of quilters," Hiatt said.

But the annual fishing retreat is one of the highlights.

During this year's gathering, the fish were biting.

Robert McAdams of Dallas caught 10 or 12 fish in a single day.

"A lot of them were little bitty ones. ... Two or three were good ones that fought me hard," he said.

Surprisingly, there were few if any mosquitoes to worry about.

Organizers have tried holding the event earlier in the year.

Once, they gathered in May, when the weather is cooler and the middle fork runs deeper.

"We dodged a flood that year. It was almost too high to fish," said Clint Johnson, a biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission who serves on the Mount Eagle board and attends Vilonia United Methodist Church.

Last weekend, he led less experienced anglers to pools of water teaming with largemouth, smallmouth and Ozark bass, bream and longear sunfish, plus an occasional buffalofish, catfish, carp and alligator gar.

Hank Godwin, a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church and a Mount Eagle board member, helped make sure that participants had plenty of bait and ample encouragement throughout the day.

The fishing was all catch and release.

"To me, the fellowship is the number one thing. Catching fish is just an added advantage," Godwin said.

Brandon Miller of Conway appreciated the camaraderie.

"I just had a really good time and met a lot of good people. ... I need good people in my life," he said.

The evening devotions were short and appropriate for the occasion.

On the first night, Godwin noted that Jesus had recruited fishermen to be his disciples, telling them, in Mark 4:19: "Come follow me and I will send you out to fish for people."

At this time of year, the Little Red River is slow-moving and easy to ford in a lot of places. Other than a game warden, a reporter didn't encounter any outsiders during seven hours of fishing last weekend.

With the temperatures soaring toward triple digits in much of Arkansas, the river offered a respite -- cool water, ample shade and a light breeze.

"I always like coming down here because it seems so out of the way," Jerry Smith, a wildlife officer, said. "It's not covered up with people, usually. It's just a nice place to go."

Fishing in the Little Red River is one of life's pleasures, Godwin said.

"Every time I step into the creek, it's a divine moment for me," he added.

More information about the camp is available at mounteagle.org.





This is the view of the Little Red River from a ridgetop at Mount Eagle Retreat Center, 15 miles northwest of Fairfield Bay. The 1,000-acre property stretches all the way to the water and, in some locations, beyond it. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







After spending the day on the Little Red River, Hank Godwin (left to right) of Lakewood United Methodist Church in North Little Rock, Brandon Miller of Conway, Robert McAdams of Dallas and Clint Johnson of Vilonia United Methodist Church paused in Mount Eagle’s outdoor chapel to discuss faith, fishing and the great outdoors. Godwin and Johnson serve on Mount Eagle’s board and led brief devotional services. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





