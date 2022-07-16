Rays rally to put end to Orioles’ 10-game streak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Baltimore Orioles' winning streak ended at 10 as Christian Bethancourt hit his first home run for Tampa Bay and the Rays rallied for a 5-4 victory Friday night.

The winning streak was the Orioles' longest in a single season since they won 13 in a row in 1999.

Ramon Urias homered twice for the Orioles, the first multi-home run game of his career, and Trey Mancini also connected. But Baltimore also left the bases loaded without scoring in the first and fifth innings.

"We just a bad inning on the mound and we left too many runners on base early in the game," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said.

The Rays trailed 2-1 in the sixth when they got four consecutive extra-base hits with two outs.

Josh Lowe and Yu Chang doubled off Tyler Wells (7-5) to tie it. Francisco Mejia greeted Cionel Perez with a go-ahead double.

Bethancourt then launched a pinch-hit home run off the left-field foul pole that was measured at 318 feet, the shortest over-the-fence home run at a major league venue since Houston's Yuli Gurriel hit one 315 feet off Boston's Pesky Pole on June 10, 2021.

Baltimore left fielder Anthony Santander almost caught the ball in the corner, and it took a replay challenge to overturn the original call of foul ball.

"I didn't think it was good enough for a homer, and then I thought he might have knocked it out and I had a double or something," said Bethancourt, who took a delayed trip around the bases.

"I was looking at the ball and looking at (Santander) and I just didn't see it land in fair territory so I was a little confused when I saw everybody celebrating in our dugout. I was just standing there and I didn't know what to do," he said.

MARINERS 8, RANGERS 3 Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodriguez hit a grand slam and Seattle extended its longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with a win over Texas.

ATHLETICS 5, ASTROS 1 Skye Bolt homered with a career-high three RBI, Cole Irvin pitched six sharp innings and Oakland beat Houston. Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single as the A's rallied in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 8, ROYALS 1 Teoscar Hernandez and Matt Chapman hit three-run home runs, Alek Manoah snapped a three-start winless streak with seven strong innings and Toronto beat depleted Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 6, TIGERS 5 Josh Naylor drove in two runs and Andres Gimenez delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting Cleveland to a victory over Detroit.

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 4 (11) Xander Bogaerts slid home on Michael King's wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning, and Boston recovered from a meltdown in the ninth to beat New York for its third win in 11 games.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 2 Tim Anderson hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and Adam Engel tacked on a three-run shot in the seventh, powering Chicago to their fourth consecutive win with a victory over first-place Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 4 Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Adam Duvall homered as Atlanta beat Washington, sending the Nationals to their eighth consecutive loss.

CARDINALS 7, REDS 3 Brendan Donovan drove in three runs as St. Louis held off Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 1 J.T. Realmuto had three hits against his former team, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning off All-Star Sandy Alcantara, and Philadelphia snapped a four-game skid when it held on to beat Miami.

ROCKIES 13, PIRATES 2 Brendan Rodgers homered and drove runs and C.J. Cron also went deep as Colorado routed Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 9, ANGELS 1 Clayton Kershaw (7-2) retired the first 21 batters he faced before giving up a double to Luis Rengifo to start the eighth inning. Kershaw finished with six strikeouts in eight innings and Justin Turner drove in four runs for the Dodgers.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona at San Diego, (n)

Milwaukee at San Francisco, (n)

NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 5, NY Yankees 4 (11)

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 6, Dettoit 5

Seattle 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 1

INTERLEAGUE

LA Dodgers 9, LA Angels 1





Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)



Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias, right, celebrates with Austin Hays after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)



Tampa Bay Rays' Yu Chang gestures after hitting an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

