Record heat possible next week

There is a chance for all-time record high temperature next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Michael Bowlan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, outlined the upcoming forecast and the possible related dangers in a heat wave/drought briefing sent to Robert McGowen, Benton County administrator of public safety.

"Conditions are expected to intensify as we head into next week with some of the hottest temperatures of the last decade expected for a large part of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Conditions will be similar to the heat waves of 2011 and 2012 when we last saw temperatures this hot," Bowlan said.

Central Arkansans have a week of high temperatures to look forward to as well, said meteorologist Erik Green with the National Weather Service in Little Rock, with projected highs over 100 after a cooler weekend with highs lingering the 90s that Green called "a break."

"We're looking at maybe a stretch of, unfortunately, multiple days of 100 degrees or more across several areas of the state," Green said.

Green wasn't so sure the temperatures would be record-breaking, with some parts of the state having standing records of up to 105 and 110 degrees, he said, but that it might happen.

"Some locations are probably gonna start setting daily record highs at some point," Green said.

In Little Rock, the record high was set in 1954 at 107 degrees, NWS data shows.

The persistent heat will not help the drought conditions in the state, which have deteriorated over the last month and a half, Green said, and he doesn't see any signs of improvement with the reports of grass fires along the sides of highways and interstates they've been getting.

"I wish I had better news," Green said.

All of Northwest Arkansas is under a burn ban. Benton County Judge Barry Moehring issued a countywide burn ban Thursday, two days after Washington County Judge Joseph Wood issued one.

Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Newton, Scott and Sebastian counties are also under burn-ban orders, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission website. Fifty-six of Arkansas' 75 counties had been placed under a burn ban by local county judges as of Friday.

The heat is expected to peak Tuesday with a chance to meet or exceed some record high temperatures, Bowlan said. Overnight recovery will be minimal with lows expected into the low to mid-80s. Some places will stay in the 90s well into the night most nights, he said.

"This compounding effect can increase the heat risk for those most vulnerable," Bowlan said. "With the prolonged extreme heat and lack of rainfall, drought conditions are also intensifying and expected to worsen through the end of July.

"Impacts to crops, agriculture and possibly livestock are expected, as well as the demand for water and power remaining high. Area lake levels are all good right now, thanks to a wet spring, but areas relying on well water and small ponds for livestock will begin to feel the effects of the drought first."

Jim and Michele Pigeon run a nearly 300-acre farm north of Siloam Springs. They were named Benton County Farm Family of the Year this year. Pigeon Family Farms raises cattle, provides broilers for Tyson Foods and has a plant nursery.

Michele Pigeon said the biggest concern is getting hay for the cattle and keeping the plants watered.

"The heat came so early; even June was hot," she said. "I can remember some hot summers, but this is one for the books."

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said it is crucial that the area's vulnerable population be checked on by neighbors, family or friends during the intense heat.

Another part of the population to look after is those who will be on area trails that did not exist the last time the temperature was this high, he said. There are simply more people outside than there were 10 years ago.

"We have a lot of concern going into next week," he said.

The briefing advised people to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks inside or in the shade while outdoors and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

The Fayetteville Utilities Department is asking residential and commercial customers in east Fayetteville and Goshen to adjust water usage. Because of dry conditions and extreme heat, the city's water system is experiencing increased demand, resulting in reduced water pressure for some customers, according to a city news release.

The affected area is east of North Crossover Road, particularly in areas off East Mission Boulevard and East Huntsville Road. Officials are asking customers to practice water conservation, especially during high-demand morning and evening hours, when people are getting ready for work and returning home.

The city also is asking residential and commercial customers in the affected area to adjust landscape sprinkler and watering schedules to occur between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to the release.

Benton County is listed as being in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The northern part of Washington County is in a moderate drought and the southern half is listed as abnormally dry.

With moderate drought, expect to start seeing damage to crops and pastures as well as water shortages beginning to develop, especially for wells, streams and some reservoirs, according to the briefing. The Weather Service noted little to no rain has occurred in the area since June.

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, a network of environmental monitoring stations, this is the driest last 30 days across eastern Oklahoma and for the state of Oklahoma as a whole. The same conditions continue into western Arkansas as well, according to the briefing.

There is a weak front that will affect the area Sunday, bringing some isolated relief and scattered showers, according to the briefing.

The heat will grow today with widespread temperatures well over 100 degrees and heat index values approaching 110 in many locations, according to the briefing. Highs in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted at 103, according to the weather service forecast.

Information for this report was provided by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.