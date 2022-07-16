Saline County mother and son arraigned on federal weapons charges Friday in Little Rock

The mother and brother of a capital murder suspect were arraigned in federal court Friday morning, both indicted by a grand jury on charges of being felons in possession of firearms.

One of those firearms was a "Glock switch" capable of converting a Glock semi-automatic pistol to a machine gun.

On Friday, Cortney McGee, 19, of Benton appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe for arraignment on a two-count indictment accusing him of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun, each of which could result in a maximum 10-year prison sentence and $250,000 fine on each count if he is convicted. Volpe advised him of the charges against him, the possible maximum penalties and appointed William Daniel Shelton of the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock to represent him.

Shelton entered a plea of innocent for McGee, waived reading of the indictment and requested a trial date. He reserved the right to request a bond hearing for McGee at a later date.

According to court records, McGee has two previous convictions in Saline County Circuit Court for breaking or entering and theft of property. Volpe ordered McGee returned to the Pulaski County jail where he has been held for federal marshals since his arrest on Thursday.

Later in the day, McGee's mother, 41-year-old Tiffany Patton of Bryant, was arraigned on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the offense, she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. After Patton was advised of the charge against her, Omar Greene II of Little Rock was appointed to represent her. Greene entered a plea of innocent for Patton, waived reading of the indictment and requested a trial date, after which Patton was released on conditions to await trial.

Patton has two prior felony hot check convictions in Pulaski County dating from 2015 and 2016, according to court records.

Both McGee and Patton's cases have been assigned to U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson.

Patton is the mother and McGee is the older brother of Keaton Jamal McGee, 18, of Bryant. The younger McGee is charged in Pulaski County with capital murder over accusations he's behind what prosecutors call the "cold and calculated" shooting death of Deante Deshawn Smith, 22, of Forrest City at an April 2021 carnival by the Outlets of Little Rock mall and Bass Pro Shops. He's also facing an aggravated assault charge as one of five teenagers arrested in a February 2021 shoot-out in the Otter Creek neighborhood that wounded McGee's cousin.

Keaton McGee had been freed to await trial on $1 million bond which was revoked after he was arrested by Maumelle police on charges of breaking or entering and theft in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred on July 7, according to court records. He was arrested Wednesday and the following day Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton ordered his bond revoked.

The younger McGee has been on probation on Saline County convictions for car break-ins, gun and drug possession charges since pleading guilty last May to felony marijuana possession, five felony counts of breaking or entering and a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of a handgun. Two weeks later, Saline County prosecutors moved to have his six-year probationary sentence revoked, reporting that he had violated his conditions, court filings show.

The revocation petition states that an AR-15 rifle was found in Keaton McGee's home two days after his guilty plea, with the weapon being located in his mother's bedroom, a discovery that led to Patton, also known as Tiffany Tenniel Williams, being federally indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. She was arrested on Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

Both McGee brothers are associates of Kenjata Lamare Daniels, 18, of Bryant, who has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of 7-year-old Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff. Alexander was shot while riding in a car with family members near the Little Rock Zoo on May 28 and later died at a local hospital.

Police reports show that in the immediate aftermath of the slaying, the investigation led detectives to the Bryant home of Patton and Keaton McGee where they found both brothers and Daniels in a car together. Police tried to stop the car but the driver fled from officers before crashing in Little Rock near the intersection of Stagecoach and Baseline roads, the report said.

Police found Keaton McGee and Daniels in the wrecked car but a passenger, who the report said Keaton McGee identified as his brother, Cortney, escaped. Inside the car police found two pistols, one of which was stolen, and a switch for converting a handgun into an automatic weapon.

Police reports show Cortney McGee was with Daniels when he surrendered to police on the capital murder charge last month.

Both Cortney McGee and Patton were indicted by a federal grand jury July 6 on the weapons counts.