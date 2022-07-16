Springdale elementary school teacher in running for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

A Springdale educator is one of 13 regional finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

The Arkansas Department of Education announced the regional finalists Friday. They will be recognized at an event Aug. 4 at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock. That's also when the four state semifinalists will be announced, according to a news release from the department.

"These educators represent the best in the teaching profession at their local schools and have demonstrated a commitment to the teaching profession," said Johnny Key, department secretary.

One of the four state semifinalists will be named the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall and will apply to become the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

Each regional finalist will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation, according to the release.

Stephanie Long, a third-grade teacher at Springdale's Turnbow Elementary School, is a regional finalist representing Northwest Arkansas.

Long also was one of four Arkansas educators selected earlier this year as a state finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Long was announced as Springdale's teacher of the year at a Springdale School Board meeting in May. Melissa Fink, an assistant superintendent for Springdale, said at that meeting that Long is the organizer of STEAM Night at Turnbow Elementary. The school's last STEAM Night in May drew more than 700 students, Fink said. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

"She loves to connect her students to the community to promote career awareness for them," Fink said of Long.

Since 2010, the Springdale School District has had eight teachers named state semifinalists for Teacher of the Year honors, including Joel Lookadoo, the 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

The other 12 regional finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year include:

• Jessica Bilbo, library media, grades K-5, Harmony Leadership Academy, Texarkana School District

• Angela Brady, math, grade 6, Walnut Ridge Middle School, Lawrence County School District

• Teresa Cantrell, music, grades K-2, Wynne Primary School

• Lisa Jensen, second grade, Alma Primary School

• Amber Leaton, social studies, grades 11-12, Bryant High School

• Kara McGee, second grade, Mabelvale Elementary School, Little Rock School District

• Cheryl Ring, family and consumer science, grades 10-12, Academies of West Memphis

• Sarah Sabbatini, dyslexia interventionist/library media, grades 1-5, Portland Elementary School, Hamburg School District

• Capri Salaam, social studies, grades 7-8, North Little Rock Middle School

• Elouise Shorter, math, grades 9-12, Dollarway High School, Pine Bluff School District

• Sarah Story, special education, grades K-2, East Side Elementary School, Magnolia School District

• Allan West, gifted and talented, grades K-4, Central Elementary School, Cabot Public Schools