Sri Lankan interim chief sworn in

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in Friday as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse.

Lawmakers were to convene today to choose a new leader who would serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024.

As people celebrated in the streets, Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent political process that should be done within a week.

The new president could appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament. After Rajapaksa resigned, pressure on the prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was rising.

In a televised statement, Wickremesinghe said he would initiate steps to change the constitution to curb presidential powers and strengthen Parliament, restore law and order and take legal action against "insurgents." It was unclear to whom he was referring.

Wickremesinghe became acting president after Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday, flying first to the Maldives and then to Singapore. The prime minister's office said Wickremesinghe was sworn in Friday as interim president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel for its 22 million people.

At the main protest site in front of the president's office in Colombo, people welcomed his resignation but insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

"I am happy that Gotabaya has finally left. He should have resigned earlier, without causing much problems," Velayuthan Pillai, 73, a retired bank employee, said.

"Ranil is a supporter of Gotabaya and other Rajapaksas. He was helping them. He also must go," he added.

Abeywardana, the speaker of Parliament, urged the public to "create a peaceful atmosphere in order to implement the proper parliamentary democratic process and enable all members of Parliament to participate in the meetings and function freely and conscientiously."

Sri Lanka is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, but its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult, Wickremesinghe recently said.

The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country's collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka's meltdown.

Months of protests reached a peak last weekend when demonstrators stormed the president's home and office and Wickremesinghe's official residence. On Wednesday, they seized his office.

The demonstrators initially vowed to stay until a new government was in place, but they shifted tactics Thursday.

Protester Mirak Raheem noted that the lack of violence was important, though their work was far from over.

"This is really something amazing, the fact that it happened on the back of largely peaceful protest," Raheem said. "There is a longer journey in terms of the kind of work that has to be done, not just to rebuild the economy but to create public confidence in this political system."

Rajapaksa and his wife slipped away in the night aboard a military plane early Wednesday.

On Thursday, he went to Singapore, according to the city-state's Foreign Ministry. It said he had not requested asylum and it was unclear if he would stay or move on. He previously has obtained medical services there, including undergoing heart surgery.

Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power.

A military strategist whose campaign helped end the country's 26-year civil war, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, who was president at the time, were hailed by the island's Buddhist Sinhalese majority. Despite accusations of wartime atrocities, Rajapaksa remained popular among many Sri Lankans. He has continually denied the allegations.