FOOTBALL

Former UCA WR wins World Games gold

Former University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Dezmin Lewis helped the United States capture the first-ever men's flag football gold medal Thursday night at the World Games in Birmingham, Ala.

The U.S. defeated Italy 46-36 to cap a 6-0 week, having defeated Austria 54-19 in the semifinals.

Lewis is second all-time in receptions at UCA and was hired on July 6 as the wide receiver coach at Lewisville (Texas) High School.

-- Sam Lane

BASKETBALL

Team Arkansas set to begin play in TBT

A revamped roster, including several professional players, may be the biggest attribute for Team Arkansas when it opens up play in Omaha Region of The Basketball Tournament.

The winner-take-all, $1 million showcase, which will have eight regional sites, begins today and runs through Aug. 2. The 64-team, single-elimination event will be aired nationally on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU or streamed on ESPN3.

Team Arkansas, coached by Monty Patel, is the No. 2 seed in its regional and will take on seventh-seeded Da Guys Stl at 1 p.m. today at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. The game will be streamed on ESPN3. Arkansas lost in the second round last year.

A number of former University of Arkansas players are again on this year's group, including Jaylen Barford, Hunter Mickelson, Sonny Weems, Trey Wade and Jimmy Whitt. Former Jonesboro star Kahron Ross is also scheduled to play.

-- Erick Taylor

TRACK AND FIELD

All-America throwers sign with UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team announced Friday the addition of transfer throwers Ralford Mullings, Jordan West and Roje Stona, who were All-Americans and set school records at their previous universities.

Mullings, from Arizona State, took third in the discus at this year's NCAA Outdoor Championships as a freshman with a throw of 204 feet, 11 inches. He was second at the Pac-12 Conference meet, throwing 208-3. His career best is 214-6, which set an Arizona State record.

West, who holds the Tennessee school record in the shot put outdoors (66-8 1/2) and indoors (65-1 1/4), was fourth at this year's NCAA Outdoors as a redshirt junior and won the SEC title, with marks of 66-6 1/2 at both meets.

Stona, a junior at Clemson this year, finished second at the NCAA Championships in the discus in 2021 with a throw of 203-2. He was ninth at this year's NCAA Championships. He holds Clemson's record with a career-best mark of 213-7.

-- Bob Holt