1. "Crime and----------" by Fyodor Dostoevsky

2. "Brave New --------" by Aldous Huxley

3. "The Great ----------" by F. Scott Fitzgerald

4. "The Book ----------" by Markus Zusak

5. "On the --------" by Jack Kerouac

6. "Waiting for ----------" by Samuel Beckett

7. "Of Human ----------" by W. Somerset Maugham

8. "Out of--------" by Karen Blixen

9. "Heart of ----------" by Joseph Conrad

ANSWERS:

1. Punishment

2. World

3. Gatsby

4. Thief

5. Road

6. Godot

7. Bondage

8. Africa

9. Darkness