Suspect held in fireworks incident

TEXARKANA — A 21-year-old suspect in an alleged fireworks assault on police officers was arrested earlier this week.

Irijah Price was arrested and booked into the Bi-State jail Tuesday, according to the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department. He is awaiting his first court appearance.

Two other adults and three juveniles were previously arrested on felony warrants in connection with the assaults.

The two arrested adults are Texarkana resident Anthony Biddle, 25, and Texarkana, Texas, resident Gary Carson, 26, who was arrested by Texas-side police. The suspects face charges of aggravated assault, second-degree battery, engaging in violent criminal group activity, terroristic acts and first-degree criminal mischief with damages between $1,000 and $5,000.

A warrant has been issued for Tavree Green, 19, of Texarkana.

The incident occurred July 4 in the 1800 block of Washington Street after officers were dispatched to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks, according to TAPD.

Upon arriving at the scene, police realized the possibility they could meet resistance from young adults with fireworks. Officers gathered before proceeding to the location where medical aid was rendered to the injured person, while a growing crowd of juveniles and young adults started setting off high-explosive fireworks.

As police were ordered by supervisors to exit the area in their patrol cars, an artillery-type explosive was launched and landed near an officer’s right leg. The explosion injured the officer and slightly hurt other officers nearby.