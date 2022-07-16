Suspect in University of Arkansas at Little Rock rape faces in second assault charge

LITTLE ROCK -- Pulaski County prosecutors on Wednesday called for the arrest of a 21-year-old man charged in the rape of a University of Arkansas at Little Rock student, a former girlfriend, citing a new sex charge against the defendant involving a 14-year-old girl.

Jarvis Montecco Greer of Lexa was arrested last week in Phillips County on a fourth-degree sexual assault charge after Helena-West Helena police acquired a cellphone video that investigators say shows him having sex with the girl.

The charge is a Class D felony that carries up to six years in prison and is grounds to have his bond revoked in Pulaski County where he is awaiting trial on a rape charge, deputy prosecutor Claire Maddox stated in a petition to Circuit Judge Cathi Compton. Rape is a Class Y felony that carries a potential life sentence.

The new charge comes after Greer's June 2021 arrest at the Little Rock university based on the accusations of a student who told campus police that he had come to her dorm room to return some items, then raped her. Greer, then living in Little Rock, was arrested on campus about an hour later.

He spent about four months in jail with his bail at $100,000 until the judge reduced it to $25,000 and he made bail the same day, Oct. 26.

The defense alleged that the woman has said she was mad at Greer and wanted to get even with him because he had wrecked her car and refused to reimburse her, court filings show.