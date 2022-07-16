The consequences

Abortion is now illegal in Arkansas except under one limited circumstance. This ban will obviously affect those who are pregnant and do not want to be. But it will also have widespread effects on medical care for all pregnant Arkansans.

More specifically, Arkansas' trigger law limits treatment options for pregnancy loss--at the same time that pregnancy losses in Arkansas are likely to increase, also due to the trigger law.

Fortunately, Arkansas' trigger law still allows treatment for ectopic pregnancy--when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. This treatment easily falls under the statutory definition of "abortion," but the law specifically defines treatment for ectopic pregnancy as not abortion. So pregnant Arkansans will still be able to obtain treatment for ectopic pregnancy.

The trigger law will, however, affect treatment for other pregnancy losses.

One example is a missed miscarriage, when the baby stops developing but the fetus' heartbeat is still beating. Medical interventions for these miscarriages are the same medications and procedures used for abortion. Those interventions, however, are no longer legal in Arkansas until the fetus' heartbeat stops on its own. That can take weeks, if not longer. Pregnant Arkansans who suffer a missed miscarriage now have no choice but to wait, increasing physical and emotional trauma.

Medical treatment will similarly be unavailable if a woman goes into premature labor before viability (meaning before the baby can likely survive outside of the womb, usually around 24 weeks of pregnancy). If a woman's water breaks at 18 weeks and the doctors cannot stop the premature labor, the doctors can't legally do anything as long as the fetal heartbeat is still going. Again, pregnant Arkansans will be forced to wait, increasing physical and emotional trauma.

In neither situation can a doctor legally perform an abortion. Abortions are only legal in Arkansas if needed to "save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency." Medical emergency is defined as "a condition in which a pregnant woman's life is endangered by a physical disorder, physical illness, or physical injury."

But how endangered does her life need to be? Twenty percent chance of dying? Fifty-one percent chance of dying? Ninety-nine percent chance of dying? Does her life need to be immediately endangered, or does a known later endangerment suffice?

The Arkansas statute doesn't answer these questions; courts eventually will have to answer them. Hospital lawyers will now be intimately involved in medical treatment decisions.

Abortion is also illegal for a pregnant mother who learns her child has a fatal abnormality. A 2019 Arkansas law already expressed that abortion under these circumstances "can pose severe long-term psychological risks for a woman." It also expressed that continuing the pregnancy with a newer model of care called perinatal hospice and palliative care allows families to be "emotionally and spiritually prepared for the death of their child" before or after birth.

No efforts have been made to make this care more geographically or economically accessible, however.

Available treatments for pregnancy loss are dwindling in Arkansas due to the trigger law. But the number of pregnancy losses is very likely to increase.

More pregnancies mean more pregnancy losses, especially miscarriages. Most pregnancy losses occur before 20 weeks of pregnancy and are called miscarriages. Some pregnancy losses occur even after 20 weeks, and those losses are called stillbirths. Miscarriages are believed due to fetal abnormalities and thus currently unpreventable, but the same is not true for stillbirths. Studies and successful campaigns in other countries show that at least 25 percent of stillbirths are likely preventable.

Based on 2019 data, the most recent national data available, Arkansas already has the third-highest state stillbirth rate in the nation. In the short time between 2017 and 2019, Arkansas' stillbirth rate increased almost 28 percent. Black women in Arkansas are 85 percent more likely to give birth to a stillborn baby than white women. Studies also show that poor women face double the risk of stillbirth compared to women with economic means.

The effects of Arkansas' abortion ban are not just limited to those desiring to end their pregnancies. The ban will also likely increase pregnancy losses while making the experience of pregnancy loss more difficult.

Jill Wieber Lens is a leading expert on legal recognition and treatment of stillbirth. She is the associate dean for Research and Faculty Development and the Robert A. Leflar Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville School of Law.