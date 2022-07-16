The nation in brief: 46 wounds found in man killed by police

46 wounds found in man killed by police

AKRON, Ohio — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday.

Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical examiner, said it was impossible for her office to say which bullet killed Walker or the number of shots that were fired.

Walker “had several very devastating injuries that would cause death,” including injuries to his heart, lungs and arteries, Kohler said. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker.

The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say he fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase.

Kohler said no illegal drugs or alcohol were detected in Walker.

Ken Abbarno, a lawyer representing the family, said the medical examiner’s findings confirm that Walker, who he said was unarmed, “came to a brutal, senseless death.” The update came a day after the NAACP made a direct plea to Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting death.

Trump testimony off after family death

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in the New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death, announced Thursday.

There are no new dates yet for the depositions.

James alleges that the ex-president’s company, the Trump Organization, inflated the values of skyscrapers, golf courses and other holdings for the sake of loans, insurance and other benefits.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying it’s common in the real estate industry to seek the best valuations.

Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home at age 73. The medical examiner’s office said Friday that it ruled her death an accident, caused by blunt impact injuries to the torso.

Trump subpoena gets a look in Georgia

WASHINGTON — The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election is considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath to a grand jury, while several people already subpoenaed as part of the probe have received letters informing them that they’re at risk of being indicted.

Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for Willis, said she is considering subpoenaing Trump to testify before a special grand jury.

Meanwhile, some people who had been subpoenaed have subsequently received so-called target letters, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The person who confirmed theletters would not identify the recipients.

Willis indicated her interest in the actions of 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won the state. They cast fake electoral votes on Dec. 14, 2020, behind closed doors at the state Capitol.

Randy Evans, who was Trump’s ambassador to Luxembourg, said the letters went to prominent Georgia Republicans involved with submitting the alternate slate of electors.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani are among the Trump associates Willis is trying to force to testify before the special grand jury.

The panel is to issue a report with its findings and recommendations. Then, it will be up to Willis to decide whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.

6 motorists die in dusty Montana pile-up

At least six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

More than 21 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones.” Storms popped up in southern Montana between 1 and 2 p.m. and slowly began moving east, according to Nick Vertz, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

By the airport weather station’s reading at 4:55 p.m., wind gusts had picked up to 64 mph. The wind picked up dust and reduced visibility to less than a quarter mile.

As first responders attempt to clear the wreckage, Vertz said there was no threat from further storm activity.