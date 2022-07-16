This date in baseball

July 16

1897 Chicago's Cap Anson became the first major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits when he singled off Baltimore's George Blackburn.

1902 John McGraw was named manager of the New York Giants, a post he would hold for 30 years.

1909 Ed Summers of the Detroit Tigers allowed only seven hits and pitched all 18 innings of a 0-0 tie with the Washington Senators, the longest scoreless game in American League history.

1920 Babe Ruth broke his own season record of 29 home runs with his 30th as the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 5-2. Ruth would finish the season with 54.

1933 Red Lucas of the Cincinnati Reds pitched a 15-inning, 1-0 win over Roy Parmelee and the New York Giants in the opener of a doubleheader.

1941 Joe DiMaggio extended his hitting streak to 56 games with a 3-for-4 day as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 10-3.

1948 After 8 1/2 years as Brooklyn manager, Leo Durocher stunned baseball by taking the helm of the archrival Giants in midseason.

1958 In the nitecap of a doubleheader, Baltimore pitcher Jack Harshman hit two home runs in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

1970 The Cincinnati Reds beat the Pirates 3-2 before 48,846 in the first game at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium.

1985 Sparky Anderson became the first manager to lose an All-Star Game in both leagues. The National League won 6-1 for the 21st win in the last 23 games.

1996 Colorado's streak of scoring seven runs in a game ended at 11. The Rockies beat the Giants 5-3 and tied the 1911 Pittsburgh Pirates, 1938 New York Yankees and 1976 Cincinnati Reds with 11 7-run games.

1997 Kevin Brown pitched his first career one-hitter to lead Florida to 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brown, who no-hit San Francisco on June 10th, faced two batters over the minimum and allowed a lead-off single to left by Raul Mondesi in the fifth. He struck out eight and retired his final 15 batters.

1998 Randy Johnson pitched a one-hitter to lead Seattle to a 3-0 win over Minnesota. Johnson struck out fans 11 and gave up a single to third basebman Brent Gates.

2006 Chipper Jones hit a two-run home run in Atlanta's 10-5 win at San Diego to give him an extra-base hit in 14 consecutive games, tying a 79-year-old major league record. Jones tied the record set in 1927 by Pittsburgh's Paul Waner.

2006 Mariano Rivera earned his 400th save, escaping two jams and getting six outs to preserve the New York Yankees' 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Rivera joined Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman and John Franco in the 400-save club.

2009 Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard became the fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, breaking the record previously held by Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner. Howard reached 200 home runs in his 658th game, hitting his 23rd of the season in the sixth inning of a 4-0 win over Florida. Kiner hit No. 200 in his 706th game.

2013 Mariano Rivera pitched a perfect eighth inning in his final All-Star appearance, Jose Bautista, J.J. Hardy and Jason Kipnis drove in runs to back a night of pulsating pitching, and the American League beat the National League 3-0.

2015 Brock Holt became the first Boston player to hit for the cycle since 1996 and the Red Sox slugged their way out to a 9-4 victory over Atlanta.

2021 Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had a grand slam and a two-run shot and the San Diego Padres set a franchise record for runs in a 24-8 blowout of the Washington Nationals.

