Tools &Toys: Doggy Diner and SodaPup Enrichment Mat





Doggy Diner

What's to love: This elevates the dog bowls off the floor making it easier for eating and easier to clean around the bowls.

What does it do: The floating dog bowls can be attached to a wall at the right height for your pet and the bowls are food safe and BPA Free. The set, designed and made in the USA, comes with the wall mount and hardware, two dog bowls and a place mat. Each bowl holds one cup of food or water and is dishwasher safe. The set sells for $29.99. Visit mykatio.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

SodaPup Enrichment Mat

What's to love: Dogs like to lick and SodaPup has created a series of enrichment mats designed to give dogs a way to relieve anxiety or distract them while giving them a bath.

What does it do: The series, made of silicone, comes in a variety of shapes and colors and has suction cups to hold the mat in place. The company suggests spreading the mat with peanut butter or canned dog food and attaching the mat to a smooth surface, such as the side of a tub. The price for the Whale Design mat is $15.99 Visit sodapup.com for more information and to see all the mats available.



