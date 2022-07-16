U.S. retail sales rise 1% in June

NEW YORK -- U.S. retail sales rose 1% in June, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday, allaying some fears that the economy might be on the verge of a recession.

The figures aren't adjusted for inflation and so largely reflect higher prices, particularly for gasoline. But they also show that consumers are still providing crucial support for the economy and spending on such discretionary items as furniture, restaurant meals and sporting goods.

"People are certainly very frustrated with the prices at the checkout stand, but it looks like they have jobs and they're spending their paychecks despite being so disgruntled with the prices," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global.

Consumer prices rose 9.1% in the year through June, the highest since late 1981, sparking a debate as to whether the Federal Reserve would consider an unprecedented full percentage-point interest-rate increase later this month.

Those prospects receded as two officials declined to endorse such a move and a key measure of inflation expectations cooled. Traders also wagered that a 75 basis-point move remained the most likely outcome following both reports and stocks rallied.

"Padded by high savings and rising wages, American households are spending nearly as much money as they did earlier, but largely to keep up with higher prices, not to actually buy more stuff," Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

"That said, today's report may cool talk of a near-term recession, while still keeping the Fed on track for a 75-bp rate hike later this month," he said.

Stock prices rose after the report's release. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.15% Friday.

Consumers still have significant savings, on average, bolstered by pandemic-era government relief checks and strong hiring and pay gains. JPMorgan executives said Thursday that their customers are still breaking out their credit and debit cards at a healthy pace.

"People did not fold in the face of the Ukraine shock and the subsequent surge in food and energy prices," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "Instead, they ran down a small part of their pandemic savings in order to keep up their discretionary spending."

Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said that excluding inflation, retail sales still rose about 0.3% in June, up from a contraction of 0.4% in May. She expects the economy to grow at a slim 0.5% annual rate in the April-June quarter, after shrinking in the first three months of the year.

The report showed consumers' ongoing appetite for non-essentials like gadgets and furniture. In fact, sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. Business at restaurants was up 1%. But department stores took a hit, posting a 2.6% decline.

The solid figures bold well for the back-to-school shopping season, the second largest sales period behind the winter holidays. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all payment forms including cash, forecasts that back-to-school spending will be up 7.5% from July 14 through Sept. 5 compared with the year-ago period when sales rose 11%.

But spending is volatile. The latest round of retail earnings reports released in May showed some slowing of spending, particularly with low-income shoppers. RH, an upscale furniture chain, cut it sales outlook for the year last last month, pointing to deteriorating macro-economic conditions. It cited higher mortgage rates, which are slowing sales of luxury homes, indicating that even wealthy shoppers are pulling back.

Nevertheless, the overall solid spending came even as shoppers were confronted with high prices in all areas. U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Fed to raise rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

The government's consumer price index soared 9.1% in June compared with a year ago, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs. The year-over-year leap in consumer prices last month followed an 8.6% annual jump in May. From May to June, prices rose 1.3%, following a 1% increase from April to May.

Some economists believe inflation might be reaching a short-term peak. Gas prices, for example, have fallen from $5 a gallon in mid-June to an average of $4.57 nationwide Thursday -- still far higher than a year ago.

Arie Kotler, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of Arko Corp., one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the U.S., believes that if gas prices keep coming down "people will have more money in their pocket to spend inside the store." The chain, located mostly in rural and small towns, continues to offer deals on coffee and food like $1.99 for a slice of pizza.

Accelerating inflation is a big problem for the Fed, too. The central bank is already involved in the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades, which it hopes will tame inflation by tamping down borrowing and spending by consumers and businesses.

The retail sales report covers about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn't include services, such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets.

Information for this article was contributed by Anne D'Innocenzio and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News and Isabella Simonetti and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times.