WIND SURGE 9, TRAVELERS 2

Arkansas dropped its fifth straight game Friday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., against the Wind Surge.

The Travelers have had a string of poor performances by their starting pitchers as of late, so Manager Collin Cowgill opted for a bullpen game. Unfortunately, it did not result in their first win of the week as the collection of relievers allowed 9 runs on 12 hits and 4 walks. Jake Haberer allowed five runs on five hits in the sixth inning.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs, 2 walks and 4 RBI for Wichita in his second game since being called up from High-A Cedar Rapids. Chris Williams added two homers of his own with shots in the second and sixth inning innings.

A fourth-inning RBI double from Jake Scheiner and Joe Rizzo's 17th home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth inning, were the Travelers' offensive sources.

Kody Funderburk (7-2) got the win for Wichita, allowing 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks in 6 innings. He struck out eight batters.