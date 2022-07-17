Amanda Louise Whitley Jeremy Wayne Butler

Amanda Louise Whitley and Jeremy Wayne Butler were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Junior League of Little Rock Building. The Rev. Jim Schratz of St. Louis officiated.

Parents of the bride are Millie and Russell Whitley of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Ellen and Joseph Rosenberger and the late Nancy and Aubrey Whitley, all of Memphis.

The groom is the son of Vickie and the late Michael Butler of Conway and the grandson of LaVeta Geneva and the late Frankie Alton Bowlin, also of Conway, and the late Katherine and Woodrow Butler of North Little Rock.

The ceremony music was by a quartet with violinists Qinqing Yang and Abraham Martinez, violist Anna Bass and cellist Paul Seminara.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a sleeveless off-the-shoulder gown with a pleated bodice. The skirt had a Swarovski crystal belt and extended to a custom high-low hemline revealing the bride's signature blue shoes. She carried a round bouquet of pink roses and peonies.

The bride's sister, Madelyn Bowman of Bluffton, S.C., served as matron of honor. She wore a one-shoulder royal blue A-line chiffon gown and carried a bouquet of roses and peonies in shades of pink.

The groom's son, Bryton Bulter of Conway, served as best man.

A reception, also at the Junior League of Little Rock Building, followed the ceremony. Tables were draped in white cloths and centered with votive candles and pink arrangements of roses and peonies. Artist Meagan Davis Drew created a painting during the reception.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and a master's degree in public history from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and is employed in nonprofit management.

The groom attended UCA and is a project manager.

After a honeymoon in Miami, the couple will live in Conway.