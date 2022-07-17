American sweep: Kerley 1st in 100

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fred Kerley led the first American sweep of the 100 meters at the worlds in 31 years Saturday, barely edging teammates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell to stamp a red-white-and-blue exclamation point on the first championships ever held in the United States.

Kerley leaned at the line to finish in 9.86 seconds and beat both Bracy and Bromell by .02 seconds. The difference between second and third was .002.

It marked the first American sweep at worlds since Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell went gold-silver-bronze at the 1991 championships in Tokyo.

"We said we were going to do it and we did it," Kerley said in the on-track interview, moments after the crowd finished chanting "USA! USA! USA!"

This All-American burst of speed brought back memories of times when the U.S. dominated the track game in the same way Jamaica and Usain Bolt did for nearly a decade starting in 2008.

It is also certain to ramp up expectations for next weekend's 4x100 relay, an event with which the U.S. has had notorious and long-running trouble.

Kerley, the 27-year-old Texan, came into Eugene as the favorite -- the only sprinter to crack 9.8 seconds this year. His reward is a title in an event he didn't start investing time in until the leadup to last year's Olympics.

He finished second last year to Italian Marcell Jacobs, who came from out of nowhere to capture the gold in Tokyo.

Former University of Arkansas NCAA champion Dominique Scott, competing for South Africa, finished 18th in the 10,000 meters final running 31:40.73.

Kemar Mowatt, a former Razorback All-American competing for Jamaica, finished second in his first-round heat of the 400-meter hurdles in 49.40 to automatically advance to tonight's semifinals. He had the 10th-fastest overall time.

Wayne Pinnock, now at Arkansas after transferring from Tennessee, finished ninth in men's long jump final while competing for Jamaica. He had a best leap of 26-0 1/4.

Former Arkansas NCAA champions Sandi Morris and Tina Sutej will compete in tonight's pole vault final. Ryan Crouser, the world-record holder in the shot put and an Arkansas volunteer assistant coach, also will compete in a final tonight.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writer Bob Holt contributed to this report

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, leaves the track after competing during the women's 10,000-meter final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Letesenbet Gidey, of Ethiopia, gets a hug from Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, after winning the women's 10000-meter run final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Letesenbet Gidey, of Ethiopia, reacts after winning the women's 10000-meter run final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, leaves the track after competing during the women's 10,000-meter final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Pawet Fajdek, of Poland, competes during the men's hammer throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Letesenbet Gidey, of Ethiopia, reacts after winning the women's 10000-meter run final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Letesenbet Gidey, of Ethiopia, reacts after winning the women's 10000-meter run final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

