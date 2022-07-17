Analysts cast gloom on 2nd half of ’22 as banks prepare earnings data

As we wade into bank earnings season, industry analysts at Stephens Inc. are projecting financial institutions in the region -- including those in Arkansas -- will face severe headwinds in the second half of the year.

All three of Arkansas' publicly traded banks report earnings on Thursday, with the Stephens team predicting that investors could add to their holdings in Simmons First National Corp. of Pine Bluff while advising caution for investors looking at Bank OZK of Little Rock.

Overall, the Stephens team cites a recent survey from the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, which reported that bankers in the Southwest region expect "a more challenging operating environment" in the second half of 2022.

Earnings per share (EPS) at banks likely have peaked in the first six months of the year. "We think the survey results are in line with investor sentiment that assumes consensus EPS forecasts have peaked and will likely move lower due to higher credit costs and smaller balance sheets from deposit outflows," the Stephens analysts wrote.

Even so, second-quarter earnings announcements likely will include solid net interest income improvements driven by organic loan growth and increases in net interest margins, according to the Stephens analysis.

The second half of the year is where potential problems lurk.

Future economic woes and how the nation's largest banks are responding sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling Thursday on news that JPMorgan Chase and other top banks are preparing for the possibility of a looming recession. JP Morgan, for example, set aside another $428 million in loan loss reserves in the second quarter. Those reserves offer protection against potential loan defaults and expenses.

Here are the highlights for Bank OZK, Simmons and Home BancShares Inc. of Conway as noted in the Stephens analysis:

• Home Bancshares: Stephens is projecting the lender, which closed on its acquisition of Happy Bancshares Inc. of Texas in April, will beat the $190.1 million consensus forecast of net interest income per full-time employee. The report also predicts EPS of 40 cents, in line with Wall Street's consensus. Investors have looked favorably on the bank, which has high liquidity levels (21% of earnings assets). Home's liquidity level is tied for second in the southwest region.

• Bank OZK: The Little Rock bank's Real Estate Specialties Group reported record levels of loan originations for two consecutive quarters, both in the fourth quarter of last year and the first three months of this year. Stephens is projecting the trend to continue when the bank announces earnings Thursday after the market closes. The downside is that Stephens also predicts paydowns on those loans will increase, which would reduce earnings power. The bank should benefit from purchasing more shares in the quarter than previously expected. Stephens analysts note "investor sentiment at OZK remains cautious" over concerns net interest margins will decline and organic loan growth will slow.

• Simmons: Stephens also is looking for the Pine Bluff bank to exceed consensus forecasts of $184 million for net interest income per full-time employee. EPS could reach 54 cents per share in the quarter, above consensus projections of 48 cents. Investors have soured on the bank in recent quarters due to underperformance though Stephens is "optimistic 2Q22 results will be an important step in rebuilding investor confidence."

Referring to findings in the Dallas Fed's survey, the Stephens report noted: "We found respondents tightened credit standards and terms and there appears to be a notable change of banker expectations over the next six months as business activity is expected to slow, future loan demand is expected to collapse, and future nonperforming loans are expected to accelerate."

Looks like bankers are girding for rough economic seas ahead.

MORE BANKING NEWS

America's community banks limped through 2021 as they grappled with decreasing loan demand, record low interest rates and bloated deposits.

However, two lenders in Arkansas were cited for improvements related to "a combination of personalized service and prudent risk-management practices" in a report issued by the Independent Community Bankers of America, a national trade organization.

Southern BancorpBank and Encore Bank, both in Little Rock, were singled out for being "successful loan producers" in targeted areas.

Southern ranked 7th in the nation in the more than $1 billion asset category for agricultural lending. Encore placed 4th in the same category for commercial lending.

U.S. GAS PRICE TOPS LIST

The rapid rise in gasoline prices over the past year has alarmed Arkansans, who are paying more at the pump than they have in nearly a decade -- and a new report shows why.

The U.S. ranks second only behind Turkey in the relative increase in fuel prices over the past year. Gasoline costs in the U.S. were up by 60% from June 2021 to June 2022, according to a report from SidePost, a home services provider that completed a global study of fuel prices.

Americans are paying $54.60 to fill an 11-gallon tank, compared with $31.92 a year ago.

Even with those increases, the U.S. ranks 15th for overall gas costs among the 20 largest developed and emerging economies in the world. Besides the U.S., Canada, Spain, Singapore and the United Kingdom saw the largest total relative price increase from year to year.

Prices at the pump have dropped steadily for four straight weeks, according to AAA auto club data as of July 14.

Nationally, the average price per gallon was $4.63. In Arkansas, the average price per gallon was $4.20, down from $4.54 a month ago but up 47% from $2.85 per gallon a year ago.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at (501) 378-3567.