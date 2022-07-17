Arkansas reports 1,172 new covid cases, smallest Saturday increase in 3 weeks

After a week of rising covid-19 case numbers and hospitalizations that worried state health officials, the number of new cases continued to lessen compared with preceding days, while remaining at levels not seen since February and March, according to numbers reported Saturday by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Saturday's report brought word of 1,172 new cases of the virus in the state, 312 less than the day before, but still bringing the number of active cases to 16,483 and marking the largest tally of active cases in Arkansas since the 19,164 reported Feb. 13, during the end of the wintertime surge.

However, the reported increase was the smallest one recorded for a Saturday since June 25, down from last Saturday's increase of 1,484.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus rose by one, to 402, per Saturday's report, staying around the level of hospital cases last seen in early March.

The only declines reported Saturday were that two fewer people were on ventilators with the illness, bringing the state's total to 69, and that two fewer people were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, bringing that tally to 16.

Four more people died of covid-19, bringing the state's death toll to 11,629. The state reported 25 virus deaths over the past week.

Over past week, 7,758 people reportedly recovered from cases of covid-19, with 882 of those coming from Saturday's report.

Health Department Director Jennifer Dillaha on Friday expressed concern about the rise in hospitalizations, but declined to weigh in on if she thought a wave of new cases had peaked after Tuesday's seven-day average of 1,506 new cases.

In contrast to the numbers of cases and hospitalizations, 2,021 people became fully vaccinated over the past week, bringing the state's total number of fully vaccinated people to 1,645,661, the Health Department reported Saturday.

Even more people got booster shots, with 9,839 getting an additional shot last week, contributing to 779,459 boosted Arkansans overall.