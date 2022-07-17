Astronaut’s ashes set for space flight

PHOENIX — Dr. Philip Chapman was the first Australian-born American astronaut and his lifelong dream was to go into space.

He served as a NASA mission scientist for Apollo 14, but never made it into orbit. However, some of his cremated ashes now are scheduled to go.

Houston-based Celestis Inc. said its Aurora Flight in memorial spaceflight services is scheduled to launch Nov. 30 from New Mexico’s Spaceport America.

Among the memorial travelers on board will be a small amount of Chapman’s ashes.

“It’s so much more wonderful than a traditional funeral,” Chapman’s widow, Maria Tseng, told Phoenix TV station ABC15.

Chapman died in April 2021 at age 86 in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. He and Tseng had been married for 37 years.

“The highlight of his life was being accepted as an astronaut,” Tseng said. “He was the consummate scientist, loved science. Knew since he was 12 years old that he wanted to go into space … When he was a little boy he would lie in the backyard, looking up at the stars.” Chapman was selected in 1967 to be a member of Astronaut Group 6, who were primarily scientists rather than pilots. He was designated for Skylab-B’s mission to space, but the program was canceled.

Tseng said her husband was “absolutely crushed … Not in a selfish sense but in a sense he had so much to accomplish for science on the mission.” Chapman resigned from NASA in 1972 over what he believed was a lack of opportunities for scientists in the astronaut corps.

He then worked on laser propulsion and the concept of solar power satellites at a Massachusetts research laboratory.

Chapman later became chief scientist for two companies that were independently developing commercial reusable spacecraft to advance the space economy and service the International Space Station.

In 2009, Chapman founded a study group to further the development of solar power satellites.

The Aurora Flight will be Celestis’ ninth such launch. The cremated remains will reach outer space and briefly be weightless in space before returning to Earth.

Each flown capsule with the cremated remains or DNA sample still sealed inside will be presented to family and other loved ones as a keepsake, Celestis officials said.

They said Chapman’s ashes will be flown again on a permanent deep space mission scheduled to take place later in the year.