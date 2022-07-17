BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALMA Steven Thomas Gierke Jr., 1619 Riley Circle, July 10, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jessica Leann Gierke, 1619 Riley Circle, July 10, 2022, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Kyle LaBoyd Jones, 1426 Welch St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
LaQuita Jones, 1426 Welch St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Serena Ann Floro, 204 Rainwater Drive, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Michael D. Skeen, 7209 Havenwood Drive, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Lee Eason, 1217 Meyers Drive, July 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
BLACK ROCK Joseph Jerome Bass, P.O. Box 462, July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kathryn Sue Bass, P.O. Box 462, July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Brent Delane Hoffman, 1030 S. Lilly, July 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
BONNERDALE Clayton A. Pippenger, P.O. Box 4, July 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
BONO Lois Riley Durham, 308 Michael, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT Shaniya Williams, 11 N. Monroe St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Jennifer Denise Ross, 1028 Elm St., July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Amanda Sommers, Arkansas 36, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mark Burbridge, 1940 Rich Smith, Apt. B5, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ronica Colbert, 2695 Dave Ward Drive, Apt. J4, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Allen L. Bradberry, 3 Ludie Drive, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Terry J. Bradberry, 3 Ludie Drive, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeramiah Maddox, 1905 Millwood Drive, July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sharon Maddox, 1905 Mill-wood Drive, July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Latoria Nicole Graham, 1600 S. Mississippi St., July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
CRUMROD Ethan Edward McClinton, 31 Phillips 526 Road, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
DENNARD Ramona McCarroll, 134 Cliffton Drive, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Amanda Hubbard-Cesar, 7491 Calion Highway, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
EUREKA SPRINGS Garan Sachs, 9B College St., July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Rebecca F. Long, 196 Neal St., July 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Katherine Alice Garcia, 5909 S. Wilkerson St., Lot 154, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tracey Joan Patrick, 684 N. Betty Jo Drive, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH DeAnna R. Vitale, 2908 River Bend Drive, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
DeAnna R Vitale, 2908 River Bend Drive, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michael D. Lovell, P.O. Box 1332, July 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
John William Tobias, 4907 S. X St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeanetta Patrice Tobias, 4907 S. X St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Debra Sue Clark, 16681 W. Spring Vallie Road, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOPE Teresa Lynn Fields, 800 E. Hickory St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Sheila Marie Foreman, 138 Merganser Trail, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Deannia Kesl, 3702 Ark. 290, July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
Michael Anthony Davis, 126 Phillips St., July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shauna Renea Davis, 126 Phillips St., July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rhonda Lee Hernandez, 208 Westwood St., July 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
LaTasha Knox, 410 Oakwood, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOUSTON Steven Eric LaCook, 1782 Ark. 60 East, July 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Ryan Wright, 613 Northaven Court, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mary Wright, 613 Northaven Court, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Hayden, 1005 Madden Road, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kelsey Hayden, 1005 Madden Road, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jackie L. Jackson Jr., 107 Winchester Trail, July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Rhiannon Brown Reeves, 1408 Broadmoore Road, Unit B, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Latoya Rockelle Carthon, 5935 Rees Road, Apt. 255, July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
JUDSONIA Michael Lynn Bolding, 117 Jessica St., July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Brenda J. Chesterfield-Morton, 4710 Sam Peck Road, Apt. 1149, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cynthia Renae Collins, 113 Woodridge Court, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Graham Sr., 7424 Caylor Lane, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tonya Graham, 7424 Caylor Land, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joann Washington, 75 Woodridge Drive, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michael Sluder, 18 South Meadowcliff Drive, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
DeVera Ann Hooks, 201 Del Rio Drive, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cathy Lorraine Glover, 3401 Minerva Lane, July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
Douglas D. Jeffers, 16120 Otter Creek Pkwy., July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sandi Lea Miller, 2 Wild Cherry Court, July 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Antoinette Brown, 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, Apt. A117, July 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Deborah Walker, 9401 Stillman Drive, July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Shannon M. McDowell-Anderson, 11507 Legion Hut Road, July 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Ashley Danielle Faison, 405 N. Walco Road, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARBLE FALLS James Taylor William Spears, HC 73, Box 14, July 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sarah Lanae Spears, HC 73, Box 14, July 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
MARION Nekoyia V. Collins, 719 Lackey Road, July 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAYFLOWER Jamison Lynn Kolody, 13 Arkla Dock Road, July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Jacqualine Tiera Gardner, 528 Spring Branch Drive, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Wendell Martin, 132 Elm Court, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tameka Martin, 132 Elm Court, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anita A James-Ferguson, 332 N. Larkin St., July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAINBURG Rona Jane Boston, 4108 Cain Way, July 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
MURFREESBORO Pamela Lynnette Riddle, 114 Ark. 27 North, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Scelitta Wynn, 1306 W. Grumbles, July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Tina M. Diffee, 217 Goshen Ave., July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Danice A. Moragne, 23 Dove Creek Circle, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cynthia M. White, 100 Skyline Drive, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kari S. Moore, 5706 Chandler St., July 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Terry Wilson Ellis, 98 JoJo Lane, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Betty Ozment-Ellis, 98 JoJo Lane, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Monique Andrade, 407 W. 33rd St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cedrick Billings, 3016 N. Hills, Apt. 8109, July 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
April Billings, 3016 N. Hills, Apt. 8109, July 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ashley Carter, 4415 Lynn Lane, July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kawonda L. Smith, 621 Purifoy St., July 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Shanatae LaNae Turner, 108 W. Shadow Lane, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Nicole J. Chesser, 712 E. Emerson St., July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ryan Clement Brown, 206 S. 17th Ave., July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
PERRYVILLE John Wesley Wilson, 704 W. Valley St., July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Myra Nell Wilson, 704 W. Valley St., July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
PLEASANT PLAINS Lacie N. Smith, 70 Lynndale Drive, July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
PRESCOTT Rebecca Sue Ford, 508 Martin St. Apt. 37, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
QUITMAN Patricia Posey, 1180 Ark. 107, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ronnie Lee Posey, 1180 Ark. 107, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Johnny Martinez Jr., 5900 W. Stoney Brook Road, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ann Beverley Martinez, 5900 W Stoney Brook Road, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Erin Nicole Brownell, 1906 S. 15th St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Alisa Marie Morris, 94 Cagle Rock Circle, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stanley Holt, 2406 W. C St., July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Kaycee Mackey, 111 Daisy Lane, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Gerlander Q. Davis, 102 E. Seventh, Apt. 6, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Danny Paul Hankins II, 5908 Leabrook Lane, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ira Stone, 3 Alanbrook Cove, July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
Bethany Holloway Williams, 1104 Silver Creek Drive, July 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Kiaben Jieta, 606 N. Kansas St., July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
STORY Donald L. Stevens, 106 Lake Vista Drive, July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Raymond Avery, 1110 N. Spring, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shacaira Crudup, 1801 N. Maple St., July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Harlon J. Alford, 2515 Pecan St., July 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ginna K. Alford, 2515 Pecan St., July 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sharon Sims Antwine, 2503 Beech St., July 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
TRASKWOOD Carlton With-am, 205 Ark. 291, July 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Matthew Collins, 617 Paschal Ave., July 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Michael Ray Ginn, 2389 Rena Valley Circle, July 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Sue Davis, 138 N. 46th St., July 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
VILONIA Jeffery William Fulmer, 310 Otto Road, July 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
WARD Jonathon D. Carter, 30 Bartlett Lane, July 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Kesha McClure, 408 Gibson Ave., July 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Tiffany Denise Camp, 406 Natural Road, July 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
WILMAR Jason Christian, P.O. Box 50, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lashonda Taylor-Christian, P.O. Box 50, July 11, 2022, Chapter 13.