Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE HOTEL NANTUCKET by Elin Hilderbrand. The new general manager of a hotel far from its Gilded Age heyday deals with the complicated pasts of her guests and staff.

2. SPARRING PARTNERS by John Grisham. Three novellas: "Homecoming," "Strawberry Moon" and "Sparring Partners."

3. SUSPECTS by Danielle Steel. A CIA agent on a covert mission develops a relationship with a woman who is considered fashion royalty and has a tragic past.

4. THE HOUSE ACROSS THE LAKE by Riley Sager. An actress escaping bad press goes to a Vermont lake house and uncovers secrets within a neighboring couple's marriage.

5. ESCAPE by James Patterson and David Ellis. The third book in the Billy Harney thriller series. Detective Harney goes after a billionaire crime boss and a prison escape artist.

6. THE MEASURE by Nikki Erlick. People around the world receive a small wooden box telling them the exact number of years they will live.

7. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

8. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

9. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

10. HORSE by Geraldine Brooks. The story of a racehorse, an enslaved groom and an itinerant painter reverberates in three different eras.

Nonfiction

1. BATTLE FOR THE AMERICAN MIND by Pete Hegseth with David Goodwin. The "Fox & Friends Weekend" host makes his case for what he calls classical Christian education.

2. WHY WE DID IT by Tim Miller. The former Republican political operative assesses why some centrist conservatives fell under the sway of Donald Trump.

3. FINDING ME by Viola Davis. The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

4. HAPPY-GO-LUCKY by David Sedaris. The humorist portrays personal and public upheavals of his life in its seventh decade and the world in the time of a pandemic.

5. AN IMMENSE WORLD by Ed Yong. The Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer explains the sensory perceptions and ways of communication used by a variety of animals.

6. KILLING THE KILLERS by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 11th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series gives an account of the global war against terrorists.

7. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

8. ROGUES by Patrick Radden Keefe. A dozen articles, previously published in The New Yorker, which include profiles of a black-market arms merchant, a whistle-blower and the late Anthony Bourdain.

9. JAMES PATTERSON by James Patterson. The author's life, from growing up in small-town New York to working in the advertising industry to becoming a successful storyteller.

10. I'D LIKE TO PLAY ALONE, PLEASE by Tom Segura. The stand-up comedian and podcaster shares stories of parenting and strange encounters.

Paperback fiction

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

5. THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell.

Source: The New York Times