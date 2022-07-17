Biden’s Mideast vow: U.S. won’t walk away





JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Capping a four-day trip to the Middle East, President Joe Biden laid out his vision of a future for the volatile region on Saturday, a framework he hopes amplifies American values and investment in that part of the world -- and blunts the influence of Russia and China.

The day full of meetings with leaders from Iraq, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other regional powers was in part an attempt to change the narrative that has been dominated by Biden's interactions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the country who has been criticized for human-rights abuses.

"The United States is clear-eyed about the challenges in the Middle East and about where we have the greatest capacity to help drive positive outcomes," Biden said during his final remarks to a coalition of leaders from the gulf countries and some neighbors. "We will not walk away and leave the vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran."

In more than four hours of meetings, Biden attempted to cover a lot of ground: extending the Yemeni cease-fire, increasing regional food security, addressing the ripples of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on energy markets, implementing stronger protections for human rights in the region and addressing the threat of an Iran feared to be seeking nuclear weapons.

To that end, Biden announced $1 billion for food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa, regions that face acute hunger in part because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Advisers said he stressed to his counterparts that he hoped their countries would be partners for decades and focused conversations on diplomacy and deterrence to avoid future conflicts, noting that he was the first U.S. president to visit the Middle East since Sept. 11, 2001, without troops involved in a major ground war in the region.

As gas prices have skyrocketed in recent months, Biden has also faced immense domestic political pressure to lower prices at the pump. Aides have hoped the president's trip would lead to Saudi leaders increasing production and bringing down oil costs.

There were no such announcements during the trip, however, though Biden said Friday that "based on our discussions today, I expect we'll see further steps in the coming weeks."

Yet in his opening remarks at the summit, Mohammed said Saudi Arabia agreed to boost its production from 12 million to 13 million barrels a day back in May.

"After that the kingdom will have no additional ability to increase production," he said.

Getting the diverse group of Mideast leaders to buy into his blueprint is vital for the administration. If the United States doesn't attempt to exert influence, Biden and his aides have said repeatedly, then China and Russia will rush in -- and shape the future of the region.

"The bottom line is: This trip is about once again positioning America in this region for the future," Biden said Friday.

TREADING LIGHTLY

For weeks, Biden has unsuccessfully stressed that Saturday's sit-downs should not be overshadowed by his meeting with Mohammed, the man accused of greenlighting the killing of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Still, the trip to Saudi Arabia so far has been marked by the fist bump between the two leaders.

U.S. intelligence officials say Mohammed orchestrated Khashoggi's killing, and Biden previously said Saudi Arabia's government should be a pariah. But Mohammed leads an oil-rich country the administration sees as vital to stabilizing the region and lowering gas prices, and so Biden reluctantly agreed to meet with him.

All told, he spent three hours with the crown prince, participating in a bilateral meeting, and shaking hands with an array of Saudi officials. At the end of the night, Biden stressed that he took a hard line on human rights despite the apparent show of civility.

Saudi officials later described an exchange that was much less confrontational than the president's description.

The fist bump, which was captured by Saudi state media and quickly disseminated around the world, became a powerful symbol and a lightning rod for Biden. The president, who dreaded the one-on-one meeting, was criticized for bestowing legitimacy on the Saudi government given its long track record of violating human rights.

In a meeting with reporters Friday night, Saudi diplomat Adel al-Jubeir said the crown prince assured Biden that Saudi Arabia had conducted its own investigation in Khashoggi's killing and the perpetrators had been arrested.

"We had an investigation. People were put on trial. They were convicted, it went to appeal. The decision went to the Supreme Court and it was affirmed. And we have individuals who are paying the price in jail. This is what every civilized country does," Al-Jubeir said said. "We took responsibility for it as a country."

Biden's interactions Saturday with Mohammed were more abbreviated.

Before heading into a meeting of the full coalition, the leaders posed for a group photo, a tradition at multilateral gatherings. Mohammed, the host of the day's events, escorted Biden in, and after the photo, the crown prince led Biden into the meeting room, chatting as they walked a few feet ahead of the other leaders.

Yet Biden's meetings with Mohammed weren't the only ones shadowed by concerns about human rights.

Ahead of the president's meeting with the leader of the United Arab Emirates, the country arrested Asim Ghafoor, an American citizen who previously served as a lawyer for Khashoggi.

Ghafoor is a board member of Democracy for the Arab World Now, which was founded by Khashoggi, and it issued a statement that the arrest was on "trumped-up" charges.

"We are outraged at the unjustified detention of our board member and extremely concerned for his health and physical security given the well-documented record of abuse in the UAE, including torture and inhuman treatment," Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of DAWN, said in a statement Friday.

"We urge the Biden administration to secure the release of an arbitrarily detained American lawyer before agreeing to meet with the UAE's leader [Mohammed bin Zayed] in Jiddah tomorrow," it added.

The organization said Ghafoor was arrested in connection with a money laundering case while calling his case "politically motivated." The Abu Dhabi government media office did not immediately reply to questions about the nature of the charges against Ghafoor.

A State Department official said the United States was aware of Ghafoor's arrest and consular officers have visited with him. A senior administration official said Biden was also aware of the arrest but declined to specify whether the president had raised the issue in his meeting Saturday.

But Biden did invite the UAE leader to visit the United States during their meeting.

"Challenges you face today only make it a heck of a lot more important we spend time together," Biden said.

HOPES TO END WAR

Biden has wanted to push for an end to the war in Yemen since the start of his presidency, and his apparent reset in relations with Mohammed could help do just that.

During his visit Friday to Saudi Arabia, Biden announced support for a truce in the war that has been in place since April and was recently renewed by the warring parties.

The president has supported the work of a high-level diplomatic envoy to push the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi rebels toward peace talks.

"The last administration walked away from diplomacy when it came to ending the war in Yemen," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One. "This president re-engaged on that, and now we have a 15-week truce, the longest peaceful period in that conflict in several years."

The Yemen war began in 2014 when the country's Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the government into exile. Months later, an Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and including the United Arab Emirates began a bombing campaign aimed at driving the Houthis from the capital and restoring the internationally recognized government.

But the war has stalled, with the territory divided; the Houthis still firmly in control of Sanaa; and civilians across the country suffering from hunger, poverty and outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Although an end to the conflict still seems remote, the cease-fire, which began in April, has mostly held, bringing down the overall level of violence.

Biden also said Friday that the Saudi leadership had agreed to continue facilitating the delivery of food and humanitarian goods to civilians in Yemen.

The Saudis have been seeking more help in defending the kingdom from cross-border drone and missile attacks from the Houthis, which have grown increasingly frequent and sophisticated, often hitting Saudi oil facilities and spreading fear in Saudi cities.

During the war, the Houthis have received financial and military aid from Iran, the Saudis' regional nemesis, and Western and Saudi officials have accused Iran of expanding the Houthi arsenal as an indirect means of harassing the kingdom.

Saudi officials have bristled at Biden's determination to restore the 2015 international agreement limiting Iran's nuclear program, arguing that broader action is needed to stop Iran's support for militias across the Arab world.

The kingdom has bought many billions of dollars in weapons from the United States over the years, but the Biden administration has restricted U.S. support for the Saudi war effort to defense because of anger in Washington over the many Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi airstrikes.

Most of those attacks were carried out with U.S.-made jets and bombs, and a recent report by the Government Accountability Office found that the United States had failed to properly assess the extent of damage to civilian life by the Saudi-led coalition's air campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Tyler Pager and Sarah Dadouch of The Washington Post and by Ben Hubbard and Asmaa al-Omar of The New York Times.





U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) arrive for a group photo Saturday during a meeting with regional leaders at a hotel in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastal city of Jiddah. (AP/Mandel Ngan)







A group of hard-line students burn U.S. and Israeli flags Saturday inTehran to condemn President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East.Iran’s nuclear threat was a prominent topic on all of Biden’s stops. (AP/Vahid Salemi)





