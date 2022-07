The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1817 Dennison St., residential, Unknown, 6:40 p.m. July 10, property valued at $1,400.

• 1617 W 22nd St., residential, Fahren Jefferson-Tharpe, 2:27 p.m. July 11, property value unknown.

72206

• 222 W 23rd St., residential, Soloman McNulty, 11 p.m. July 4, property valued at $401.

• 2001 Main St., residential, Laqyn Penny, 6:03 a.m. July 9, property valued at $200.

• 2115 Broadway St., residential, Pamilla Walker, 12 a.m. July 10, property valued at $1,300.

72209

• 5605 Meadowlark Dr., residential, Gerson Garcia, 12 a.m. July 10, property valued at $152.

• 7414 Doyle Springs Road, commercial, Wakefield Alert Center, 1:51 a.m. July 12, property value unknown.

72211

• 11701 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Thivha Sykes, 12 a.m. July 8, property valued at $752.

72223

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Road, Pariasha Starr, 1:05 p.m. July 11, property valued at $500.

North Little Rock

72113

•8755 Sheltie Dr., residential, Bryant Flores, 2:53 p.m. July 8, property valued at $75.

72114

•4100 E. Washington Ave., commercial, Spickes Brothers Painting, 3:42 a.m. July 9, property valued at $6,749.

•400 N. Palm St., residential, Serenity Hunter, 5:36 p.m. July 9, property valued at $80.

•706 W. 4th St., commercial, Community Health Arkansas, 5 p.m. July 11, property valued at $501.

•324 N. Buckeye St., commercial, Frontier Logistical Services, 5 p.m. July 11, property valued at $4,850.

•200 N. Main St., commercial, Bank of America, 12:16 p.m. July 12, property value unknown.

•724 N. Orange St., residential, Christopher Briggs and Derek Weir, 11 p.m. July 13, property valued at $5,100.

•1423 N. Divison St., residential, Arthur Ford, 3 p.m. July 14, property valued at $2,550.

72116

•5055 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Drake Fields, 12:45 p.m. July 10, property valued at $750.

•5328 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Cornerstone Pharmacy, 5:49 a.m. July, 11, property valued at $5,607.

•3008 North Hills Blvd., residential, Zoe Harris, 3:30 p.m. July 12, property valued at $500.

•5115 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Hunter Ellis, 7:30 p.m. July 12, property valued at $6,000.

72117

•4401 E. Broadway St., residential, James Jones, 3:3o a.m. July 13, property valued at $1,050.

•700 Parkdale St., residential, LaTasha Glassco, 2:38 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.

•4414 E. Broadway St., residential, Robert Louthian, 6:58 p.m. July 14, property valued at $1,000.

72118

•900 W. Scenic Drive, residential, Sheena Wright, 8 p.m. July 9, property valued at $1,000.

•4504 Marion St., residential, James Davis, 5 p.m. July 9, property valued at $1,198.

•5104 N. Chandler St., residential, Sarah Marshall, 10 a.m. July 9, property valued at $3,045.

•6116 Crystal Hill Road, commercial, Phillips 66, 2:35 p.m. July 10, property valued at $10.

•4318 N. Orange St., residenial, Nancy Myers, 7:30 p.m. July 11, property valued at $86.