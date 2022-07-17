BUSINESS PEOPLE

AGRICULTURE

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services has hired Angela Thompson as its new compliance officer.

BANKING

Stone Bank has added Jessica Boswell as an internal auditor and Tia Hamon as an associate trainee.

Arvest Bank has added Melissa Troup to its local board of directors in Conway.

COMMUNICATIONS

First Orion has appointed Joseph Stinziano as president and chief operating officer.

CONSTRUCTION

Arkansas-based Lexicon, Inc. has added Brandy Thomas as a benefits manager at the company’s headquarters in Little Rock.

HEALTHCARE

Charles Mills, M.D., of Huntsville has joined ARcare as a rheumatologist.

LAW

Michael B. Crosby III has joined the law firm of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC as an associate.

NONPROFIT

The American Heart Association has named Carmen Hamilton-Parks as the development director for the Go Red for Women campaign for women’s health in Little Rock.

Courtney Brown recently joined City Year Little Rock as its director of impact.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Katelyn Deckelbaum has joined the The Peacock Group as senior public relations executive.

Joshua Cook has been appointed director of public relations for Ghidotti, the Little Rock-based public relations and content marketing agency.

RETIREMENT LIVING

Stephen Black has been appointed executive director of The Blake at Chenal Valley.

TOURISM

Lauren Anderson has been named director of membership for the Arkansas Hospitality Association.

