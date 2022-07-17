Business people Northwest Arkansas





• Maria Balderas has been promoted by United Federal Credit Union to branch manager at its location at 1910 S. Thompson St. in Springdale. Balderas helped open the credit union's first branch in Northwest Arkansas in 2015.

• Matt Bewley has been announced as the new executive director for the Clarksville-Johnson County Chamber of Commerce. Bewley has served as the chamber's community relations director since April 2021 and a director on the chamber board. A native of Russellville, he is a graduate of Arkansas Tech University with a degree in agricultural business.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwadg.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.