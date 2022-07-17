Businesswomen share their stories

When Tabatha Reeves moved to Pine Bluff six years ago, she experienced culture shock.

Reeves is a military transplant. Her husband is in the Army. She wasn't shy when saying she was an outsider, especially when she started her small business, Twisted Lane Candles.

"I had a hard time because I didn't have a community here to help with my business," Reeves said. "I was looking for resources. I realized that you have to drive to get training and have meetings in Little Rock. But Pine Bluff is a big enough city that we should have the resources to help businesses."

Reeves attended a meeting of the Women's Commission of Arkansas on Friday at the Pine Bluff Main Library located downtown. The Women's Foundation of Arkansas encouraged Gov. Asa Hutchinson to reinvigorate the commission, which has its roots in the early 1960s during John F. Kennedy's presidency. The commission ended in the mid-1970s.

The event drew about 35 people, with 12 more joining on Zoom.

The Women's Foundation is helping to finance a listening tour for this year's commission, which is focused on helping women attain financial independence and examining barriers women face. Hutchinson will receive a final report with recommendations in December.

Aside from on-the-ground resources that Reeves sought when she started her candle business, she found that several other issues affect working and entrepreneurial women in south Arkansas: child care availability, financial education and broadband access.

"The resources for entrepreneurship and small business are growing, but the barriers of child care are real," said Allison Thompson, CEO and President of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County.

Many women in the Pine Bluff area work in second and third shift jobs, which often begin after day cares close for the day. Women in these jobs struggle to find people to take care of their children at night. Child care costs are already high for working women, and women seeking night care may pay double or triple–if they can find care at all.

"If you can't find child care, you can't work," Thompson said.

Many hospitals are currently looking for ways to start 24/7 child care for their employees, but an urgent low-cost need exists. The commission learned that often daycare is as much, or more, than a person's monthly rent and aftercare is not offered at many schools in southeast Arkansas.

Annette Dove is founder and chief executive officer of TOPPS, a 20-year-old nonprofit that helps teenagers mentor young children. She said that she has faced many barriers over the years including unfriendly financial institutions that often "do the minimum" to help businesses and nonprofits succeed.

"About 80% of our funding comes outside of Arkansas," Dove said. "A lot of barriers come with paperwork and seeking support."

Dove also cited food insecurity as a pressing need as many food programs that received funding no longer do.

"It's said that these programs aren't needed but they are," Dove said.

Mildred Franco, the former director of The Generator, an innovation hub in Pine Bluff, hosted Friday's event. She has helped many women fulfill their business dreams.

But Franco said one critical barrier still exists: high-quality affordable internet.

Many Americans still don't have access to high-speed broadband. This deficiency along with digital literacy–the ability to create social media accounts, search online proficiently and access valuable resources–will continue to impair entrepreneurial women.

"Without high-quality internet and digital literacy, it will be impossible for women to run successful businesses and for cities to attract new talent," Franco said. Broadband, to her, is the great equalizer.

Many women like LaTisha Brunson, who returned home to Pine Bluff after living in northwest Arkansas, wanted to own her own business. When she opened StyleInvy Boutique, she wasn't sure exactly how to begin. She just knew she had a dream. "It was time for me to do something for myself and take a chance," Brunson said.

At the start of her business, Brunson sought out help at The Generator, but also wished she had had a female business mentor to guide her.

Mimi San Pedro, chief strategy officer for The Venture Center in Little Rock, is working to recruit mentors to help female entrepreneurs like Brunson with their business goals. Mentors, she said, are especially needed in the Arkansas Delta.

The Venture Center's mentor program educates women in numerous areas including accessing capital, training in sales and marketing and understanding finances."Women have unique needs and issues," San Pedro said. "When it comes to that mentee and mentor relationship, it takes trust."

For Kathy Webb, a commission member, issues discussed in Friday's meeting have been echoed around the state.

"One of the most important things I heard is that the same issues that were raised in north central Arkansas and southeast Arkansas were raised in Pine Bluff: hunger and access to nutritious food, access to child care -- especially when not working 8-5 -- transportation questions and access to broadband," Webb said. "These themes have been repeated across the state at our meetings. And hopefully they are things about which we can do something."

Women face many obstacles, and it's easy for them to get discouraged. But Brunson, the mother of two sons, said to seize opportunities.

To make a difference, Brunson ran for Pine Bluff City Council and won. She said that women must continue to build their communities for it to "come full circle."

"Women, you can do whatever you want in life and make an impact," she said.