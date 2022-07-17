OPINION | LET'S TALK: Click bait distracts, reels us in





"Ah, here's the latest on the congressional — wait, what's that about Amazon Prime Day now being forever?"

I've written before about the click bait that dominates the margin areas of the otherwise most serious-minded news websites ... click bait that could be compared to those tiny cartoons by Sergio Aragones in the margins of Mad Magazine.

Merriam-Webster defines click bait as "something (such as a headline) designed to make readers want to click on a hyperlink especially when the link leads to content of dubious value or interest."

So there by the latest on Jan. 6, you can click on "The Best States to Retire in in 2022." There by the story on the latest of President Biden's troubles you can click on "Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple Trick Helps Empty Your Bowels Every Morning," accompanied by a video of somebody spooning what looks like translucent Malt-O-Meal around in a cup. Adjacent to the world summit story: "This Doctor Fixes Guts — And He Begs You to Eat One Thing."

The click bait has become so prolific it can be divided into categories:

◼️ Pets: Signs your dog is crying for help, aka the "if your dog is licking its paws" ... feature.

◼️ Insurance: Click bait mentioning deals on insurance in one's state, usually accompanied by a photo of a woman wearing something revealing or some other crazy picture that has nothing to do with one's state's insurance.

◼️ Sad Celebrity News: So-called tragic news about this or that celebrity.

◼️ Nutrition. This type of click bait always seems to feature bananas or some other food made to look vaguely gross or vulgar.

◼️ Historic Photos. From movie boo-boo pictures and Elvis pictorials to what people were doing in Victorian times.

◼️ Home equity loans galore!

(As if seeing the ads for merchandise recently shopped for wasn't enough. I tried to go to one website, only to be held hostage by alarmist pop-up scare-tactic ads by a computer antivirus/spyware protection company. I deleted these, only to have them constantly appear on the margins of the next umpteen websites I visited.)

In the earlier days of click bait, I'd occasionally bite, only to be urged to order junk. Or the link would lead to some fairly trivial story about a notable person or issue, dragged out in about 50 different web pages, themselves laden with useless ads. And there always seemed to be a link that looked like it would lead to the next page, but instead would reveal information from one of the ads.

"Why does click bait work so well on us?" asks a blog post at the website-creation site Wix (wix.com). "It's not uncommon for advertising to pull on heartstrings or emotions. It's quite effective! ... In a way, click bait is similar ...

"Click bait is a type of content strategy that also plays on emotions, but in a different way than guerilla marketing. The over-the-top headlines from click bait are intended to trigger FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) within an individual — presented in a very, 'you won't believe this!' type of format. This is a powerful anxiety that we experience and one of the biggest reasons we're so glued to social media."

The "sad" thing is that the news has become so chaotic, click bait is dang-near welcome at times. Not to click on, but to simply peruse and see what lengths its purveyors are willing to go to distract and make fools of us.

It's not so much a matter of fearing missing out. It's WOCO — Way of Checking Out. It's another method of deliberate distraction, of removing one's self from the cares and troubles of the world by reading over, and flirting with click bait headlines. Another alternative to beach reads and crossword puzzles and packing bubble-wrap popping. And it's not illegal, mind-altering or fattening.

As a science-fiction movie fan, I've imagined what click bait, and the art of advertising itself, could lead to. A number of these movies feature urban backdrops where ads don't just air on giant screens plastered on buildings, but manifest as giant "standalone" holograms. It's easy to picture us being urged to walk up to some hologram machine on a city square and "Try Not To Cry As This Colorblind Man Sees His First Sunset in Full Color" or learn "46 Life-Changing Style Tips Every Woman Should Know" or find out what happens next when prompted with"OMG!!!!! You Won't Believe What Happens Next!" or be "Ready for a Stroll Down Memory Lane" by clicking to "See These Photos."

Might even make good amusement-park features, by which parkgoers can get themselves chased by giant monster bananas, pet the paws-licking dogs, see living-history depictions of old historical photos ... or have translucent Malt-0-Meal spooned on them.

hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com




