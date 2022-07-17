Club news: MUFON meets in Fayetteville

Pieces N Patches

The Pieces N Patches quilt club will meet for a regular sewing day at 10 a.m. July 18 at Grace United Methodist Church in Rogers. Fredda Odum will conduct a class on constructing a chatelaine. Members may choose to participate in the class or bring their own sewing project. Members are reminded to bring their lunch and beverage.

Information: (501) 767-7704.

Marines

The Marine Corps League, Northwest Arkansas Detachment No. 854, will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's, 1200 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. All current and former members and former Marines and Fleet Marine Force corpsmen interested in learning more about the detachment are welcome to attend.

Information: nwamarines.com.

Democrats

The Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon July 19 in the Fayetteville Public Library's Ziegler Reception Room. Rep. David Whitaker will be the speaker. The meeting will be hybrid. Zoom links are available.

Information: (479) 841-4420.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. July 21 at Mermaids restaurant in Fayetteville. Steve Clark will talk about the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is $15.

There is still the option of live Zoom for the meeting. Email the club for a link if interested.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 23 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport Conference Room. Topics will include field investigator training at 9:30 a.m. The regular section agenda will follow at 10 a.m.

The rescheduled presentation "The Long Road to Trust" will be given by Zachary Humway, a lifelong experiencer from Jonesboro. Additional topics will include highlights of the annual MUFON symposium, held this month in Denver, Arkansas case reports and ongoing disclosure.

Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479)422-9586.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on July 27. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Park Springs Park, a Bentonville city park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: email bvvohh@gmail.com or (479) 381-9366.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Radio Club is sponsoring a weekend amateur radio license class Aug. 20-21. The class on Sunday will conclude with the license exam. The class is free, but there is a $15 fee to take the exam. The class will be held at the Northwest Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, 3424 S. Downum Road in Springdale.

The instructor for the class will be John Nordlund AD5FU. Nordlund has conducted these classes for many years and has taught more than 1,000 candidates in preparation for the technician license exam, with a 96% success rate.

Information: info@bellavistaradioclub.org, bellavistaradioclub.org/testing or email w5xna@arrl.net.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has introduced its new executive director, Tara Cloud Clark. The outgoing executive director, Michelle Hannon, is retiring at the end of July after three years in the role.

WCDH Board President Allyn Lord said: "The Writers' Colony Board of Directors knew that it'd be difficult to find an executive director to replace Michelle Hannon when she notified us of her upcoming retirement. No one has more positively affected The Colony than Michelle. However, in hiring Tara Cloud Clark, we welcome her dedication, raw enthusiasm, and knowledge of The Colony, which assures us that we have the right person. We'll sorely miss Michelle's expertise and efficiency, but we eagerly look forward to Tara's leadership."

WCDH will present a virtual workshop, "Writing to Heal Historical Trauma," instructed by WCDH alumna, Dr. Adrienne Danyelle Oliver. This generative multi-genre workshop is for writers of color to write about family or societal histories that disrupt familial and personal peace. The course will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7. The cost is $35, and all proceeds of participants may register to receive the prompts by email at a cost of $10, which also benefits the scholarship fund. We encourage writers to purchase a spot for another writer of color to attend. Simply select the gift registration option on the registration page.

Information: writerscolony.org/events.

Altrusa

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista invites you to share your time and talents in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Altrusa members will welcome you, make sure you are included in club responsibilities and decisions, make sure everybody is clear about what the club is doing and provide enough flexibility so that you can give your time in a way that works for you. Members of Altrusa are always looking for partners to help them improve their communities. Meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Information: (979) 244-6554 or riverman77414@yahoo.com.

Dr. Morriss Henry was recently honored by the Fayetteville Lions Club as a "Life Member" of the International Association of Lions Clubs, in recognition of his 60 years of outstanding service to the club, to his community and to the state of Arkansas. In addition to being an opthalmic surgeon Henry founded the Henry Eye Clinic in Fayetteville and also holds a law degree, previously serving in the Arkansas State Legislature and Senate. Pictured are Dr. Morriss Henry and his wife, Ann Henry, (back) son, Mark Henry and guest Cori Teople. (Courtesy Photograph)

