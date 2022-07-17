Cocktails in the Quarter

Food and drink reigned supreme at Cocktails at Jones Cottage followed by Dinner at The Root Cafe, a two-part event July 10 that began at the 1880 Jones Cottage in Little Rock, then progressed to an evening meal at the nearby cafe. The evening was hosted by Dana and Wally Nixon as a feature of the Quapaw Quarter Association's Summer Suppers Series for 2022.









A moderate crowd of attendees enjoyed cocktails donated by Rock Town Distillery -- Moonshine Margaritas and Lemon Drop Martinis. Appetizers by the Root, served at the cottage, were beef tenderloin with harissa mayo and cucumbers and dill on toast; and purple hull pea falafel with red beet hummus and picked turnips. Patricia Blick, executive director of the association, made special presentations to the Nixons and recognized Laura Sergeant, Summer Suppers chairwoman.

At the restaurant, guests dined on tomato and cucumber salad, smoked carrots, watermelon gazpacho, pork with rice grits and corn (offered along with a vegetarian option) and shortcake with peaches and whipped cream.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams