Election panel to meet Monday

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the election office, 123 N. Main St., according to Chairman Michael Adam.

The agenda includes old business: Poll site availability and shortage of poll workers; and update on status of reimbursement request for primary election. Public comments will be held on new business items including approval of the Pine Bluff School District redistricting, per 2020 Census.

Church sets back-to-school event

House of Bread Deliverance Church will hold a Youth Explosion, a free back-to-school event, from 1-2 p.m. July 23 at 1501 Belmont Drive. The event will include free food and backpacks.

House of Bread won't open its pantry today because of this event next week, according to a news release.

The co-sponsor of this seventh annual project is No More Shackles LLC. For details, send an email nomoreshacklesllc@gmail.com.

Federal retirees meeting set

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. July 25 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sheron Weiss, a certified diabetic educator. Waymond Meins is the chapter president, according to a news release.

Housing board to hold meeting

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners' meeting at 6 p.m. July 27 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library. The agenda includes financial statements, personnel recruitment and retention plan, campus summer projects, administrator reports and executive session, according to a news release.

Governor's Arts awards deadline set

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state, according to a news release.

Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards.