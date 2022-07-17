Covid funds lender under investigation by 2 U.S. prosecutors

The Paycheck Protection Program was one of the signature federal economic relief measures in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, providing small businesses loans of up to $10 million that were forgivable if used for payroll and other approved expenses.

But the program, which tasked banks and other private lenders with processing applications, was beset by fraud from its earliest days in the spring of 2020, with some recent estimates suggesting that more than $117 billion of the $780 billion in federal loans went to ineligible businesses.

Hundreds of borrowers have been prosecuted for submitting fraudulent program applications, but few lenders have been held accountable for their role in approving these fraudulent loans.

Now, thanks to an obscure filing in one of South Florida's many protection program fraud cases, it has been revealed that one of the biggest lenders in the program's first year might soon be facing consequences.

The online lender Kabbage disclosed in the Florida case that it is under investigation by U.S. attorneys in Massachusetts and the Eastern District of Texas for its Paycheck Protection Program lending practices. Those investigations are being coordinated by the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, the filing said. Neither district nor the Justice Department responded to requests for comment.

"Any time you have two U.S. attorneys offices that have separately drawn the same inferences based on evidence that reached them from independent sources, it's not a really good sign," said Ben Curtis, the former assistant chief of the Criminal Division Fraud Section at the Justice Department and a partner in the Miami office of McDermott Will & Emery.

The disclosure itself was unusual, Curtis said, since civil investigations aren't typically public.

"If I'm a client, I don't want that ever to be out there in the public domain," he said.

The filing came amid an effort by Kabbage to fend off a subpoena from federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida to testify in a Paycheck Protection Program fraud case scheduled next month in a Fort Lauderdale courthouse. Kabbage is not a target of the case, but it argued that its testimony in the case could be used against it in the other federal investigations, which it described as "financially ... an existential threat to Kabbage." But that argument didn't sway U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, who denied Kabbage's request, and the online lender could be called upon to testify in the criminal trial against Luke Joselin, which is scheduled to start August 15.

Kabbage is also one of several financial technology, or FinTech, companies that are under investigation by the House Oversight Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis for their role in Paycheck Protection Program fraud.

The program bailed out the Georgia-based online lender, which went from furloughing employees in March 2020 to being an appealing takeover target in a matter of months thanks in part to the $7 billion in program loans the company said it processed that year.

Those $7 billion in loans earned the lender, which was heavily backed by the Japanese investment firm SoftBank, hundreds of millions of dollars in fees and helped attract the attention of American Express, which acquired the company in October 2020 for a rumored $850 million.

But the company's trademark speed -- it relied on algorithms more than people to approve loans -- has raised questions about how it vetted applicants.

When American Express acquired Kabbage, it didn't take on its loan portfolio, which included the Paycheck Protection Program loans, leaving them behind in a holding company branded KServicing. The credit card giant has tried to distance itself from Kabbage's performance in the loan program, but these multiple investigations might make it impossible to continue to avoid difficult questions.

"What did AMEX know, if anything, and when?" said Jim Richards, a former top financial risk officer at Wells Fargo and Bank of America and former prosecutor.

KServicing Chief Executive Officer Laquisha Milner didn't respond to multiple requests for comment and messages to the company's media line bounced back.

American Express didn't respond to multiple requests for comment, either. It has previously made a point of stressing that American Express and KServicing are separate entities.

The small business covid-19 relief program, approved as part of the CARES Act in March 2020, tasked lenders with vetting and approving applicants to the program, with the cash ultimately reimbursed by the federal government.

The program, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, undoubtedly saved many businesses struggling with mandatory closures and uncertainty in the early months of the pandemic but was also plagued by fraud. The Small Business Administation's Office of the Inspector General estimated that as much as $4.6 billion worth of fraudulent loans were approved in the first year of the program alone. A paper by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin estimated that fraud in the program came to just over $64 billion by one measure and more than $117 billion using different measures, including instances where the number of industry recipients in some counties exceeded the numbers of such businesses in those counties. Both $64 billion and $117 billion are conservative estimates, the paper's authors wrote.

The cash for the loans would ultimately be reimbursed by the federal government and the program rules effectively allowed lenders to take borrowers at their word on whether their businesses were eligible. The Miami Herald's reporting previously found businesses that were approved despite falling short of the program rules, which required that businesses be in existence since at least Feb. 15, 2020, and prohibited business owners facing felony criminal charges or who had recently been convicted of financial fraud. Kabbage approved a disproportionate share of the questionable loans flagged by the Herald.

While it has previously been reported that Kabbage and other FinTechs were under Department of Justice investigation, the Florida filing provides far more detail about the investigations the online lender faces. Kabbage disclosed that it has been under investigation for more than a year by the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts under the false claims act, which prevents against government fraud, "on the theory that Kabbage improperly approved PPP loans that were either obviously fraudulent or not within Small Business Administration (SBA) parameters." The company also disclosed that the U.S. attorney's office in East Texas is investigating, "the adequacy of Kabbage's fraud and anti-money laundering controls in the same time frame." Kabbage indicated that the Justice Department's civil division is coordinating both investigations. The U.S. attorneys offices in Massachusetts and the Eastern District of Texas didn't respond to requests for comment.

The Texas investigation is significant, Richards said, because the PPP program required lenders, even those that like Kabbage were not banks, to establish robust anti-money laundering and customer due diligence programs.

"That's where I think Kabbage probably has its greatest exposure," he said.